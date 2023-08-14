Los Angeles Times Readers Names Curacao as The Best Shopping Destination in 2023 The Best of the Southland Awards

Curacao Recognized by Readers as The Best Shopping Destination in All Five Regions Across Southern California (Photo: Business Wire)

Curacao Recognized by Readers as The Best Shopping Destination in All Five Regions Across Southern California (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, has garnered the distinction of being a finalist in “The Best of the Southland” by the Los Angeles Times. The honor spans Orange County, San Fernando Valley, Ventura, San Gabriel Valley, Inland Empire, South Bay, Long Beach, South L.A., Westside, Central L.A., and East L.A.

“The Best of the Southland" reader survey, conducted annually by the Los Angeles Times, invites readers throughout the vast expanse of the Greater Los Angeles area to nominate their preferred businesses for the esteemed "The Best of the Southland" awards for 2023 across five regional zones.

“This recognition from The Los Angeles Times highlights our commitment to providing excellent products and exceptional shopping experiences for our customers,” said Ariela Nerubay, Chief Marketing Officer at Curacao Department Stores. “The award also reflects our core values of integrity, quality, and community engagement, demonstrated through our ongoing dedication to giving back to the communities we serve.”

What makes Curacao a resonant brand among the Los Angeles Times readers is its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse communities of Los Angeles. Beyond offering an array of products tailored to the unique needs of the Hispanic community, Curacao consistently engages in initiatives that uplift and empower. Its integration of American and Latino culture aligns seamlessly with the blended identities many Angelenos hold dear, making Curacao not just a store but a reflection of the community's vibrant mosaic.

As a final call to action, the "The Best of the Southland" final voting remains open until September 3, at 11:59 pm P.T. You can vote for Curacao in all five regions at the following link: https://uniontrib.secondstreetapp.com/2023-Curacao-Best-of-the-Best/gallery/.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.