J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan Wins Smart Money Award from Real Simple, #1 Women’s Monthly Magazine in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth Plan won a Real Simple 2023 Smart Money Award in the Financial Literacy category, securing its fourth industry award this year. Real Simple is the #1 women’s monthly magazine on newsstands in the U.S. and honors the best new apps, accounts and services in personal finance.

Wealth Plan is a free digital money coach that helps Chase customers plan, save and invest for their goals, all in one place. It provides users with a full view of their finances, including accounts outside of Chase, and allows them to set goals and get personalized step-by-step guidance to help reach them. Wealth Plan users can also schedule a video meeting and work with a J.P. Morgan advisor right in the Chase Mobile app.

“Studies show women tend to invest for the long term, and Wealth Plan makes it simple to create a financial roadmap – from buying a dream home, starting a family or retiring early,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “Wealth Plan is helping to make women’s lives easier, and I’m proud that this award recognizes that.”

Women are expected to inherit a large portion of the $30 trillion from baby boomers in the coming years, according to McKinsey.

Wealth Plan launched in December 2022 and continues to earn recognition for helping people make smarter money decisions. Since March, Wealth Plan was named Best Personal Finance Product in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and Best Digital Initiative and Best Use of Technology in Wealth Management in the 2023 Banking Tech USA Awards.

“Wealth Plan has made planning for the future more accessible, whether someone works with an advisor or does it on their own,” said Sam Palmer, Head of Product and Experience at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We’ve created a tool that helps people overcome behavioral roadblocks, gain a full understanding of their financial situation and take real steps towards their goals.”

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Wealth Management Digital Channels in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study.

All Chase customers can access Wealth Plan for free by clicking on the ‘Plan & track’ tab in the Chase Mobile app or on Chase.com.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,100 advisors and ~$893 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management on LinkedIn.

About the Real Simple 2023 Smart Money Awards

REAL SIMPLE's fifth-annual Smart Money Awards reveal the best new apps, accounts, and services that help organize your financial home. Selected by an independent panel of personal finance pros and REAL SIMPLE editors, the 38 winning products help build a nest egg, buy a home, or maximize your credit card points. From financial literacy and investments to real estate and retirement, the eight categories span all ages and stages of personal finance. The 2023 Smart Money Awards are featured in the September 2023 issue, on sale August 18 and the full list of winners is available at RealSimple.com/SmartMoneyAwards.

