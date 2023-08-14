SCS Technologies Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Through the SME Climate Hub

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCS Technologies (SCS), a leading provider of CO 2 compression and measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units and petroleum LACT units, today announced its pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 through the SME Climate Hub, part of the United Nation’s Race to Zero initiative.

“By uniting with the SME Climate Hub, we join an extensive network of like-minded small and medium-sized enterprises, dedicated to operational transformations that lead us towards achieving the ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS Technologies. “At SCS Technologies, our purpose is twofold: empowering our clients in the energy, industrial and environmental industries to attain their emissions targets through cutting-edge CO 2 capture measurement and methane vapor recovery solutions, while simultaneously committing ourselves to realizing net zero operations.”

The SME Climate Hub is a non-profit global initiative that empowers small to medium-sized companies to take climate action and build resilient businesses for the future. Businesses with under 500 employees represent 90% of business globally and affect the livelihoods of over 2 billion people, creating a significant opportunity for positive climate action.

As a leader in CO 2 capture measurement and methane vapor recovery equipment, SCS Technologies is dedicated to utilizing its expertise and technology to actively support the energy, industrial and environmental sectors in attaining sustainability objectives. Committing to net zero emissions by 2050 is part of SCS' strategic initiative to mitigate CO 2 emissions within its operations. SCS Technologies also committed to planting 1 million trees by 2030 through a partnership with One Tree Planted and www.1T.org. Through these collective endeavors, SCS is actively fostering sustainable practices within the energy industry and taking tangible steps toward a greener future. To learn more about SCS Technologies’ net zero commitment and sustainable operations, please visit www.scstechglobal.com/environmental.

“SME Climate Hub empowers SCS Technologies with simple, cost-effective strategies such as installing solar panels to power our fabrication shops and offices, switching our service fleet to EV fleet of vehicles, pursuing an ISO 14001 Certification by 2025, and more attention to recycling. Most SMEs can incorporate these strategies into their medium and long-range planning profitably,” Johnson said. “SME Climate Hub also offers essential tools to measure and document the impacts of these strategies, all available free of charge.”

About SCS Technologies