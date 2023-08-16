Jeana Goosmann of Goosmann Law Firm Interviewed for Nationally Distributed Public Television Program "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid"

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goosmann Law Firm is excited to announce that CEO and Managing Partner Jeana Goosmann, was featured in an interview on the highly acclaimed national television program "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid." The segment focused on diversity in the legal field, shedding light on the significance of diverse representation and the challenges women and minorities face.

During her interview, Goosmann emphasized the positive impact of diverse representation. “When you have diverse representation, you have diverse viewpoints, which in turn helps you advocate more effectively on behalf of the client,” she affirmed.

As the founder of Goosmann Law Firm, the largest certified woman-owned law firm in the Midwest, Goosmann has defied traditional norms and achieved remarkable success. With over 30 attorneys currently working at the firm, her entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the determination and resilience required to build a thriving law firm.

Acknowledging the hurdles that women and minorities still face in the legal field, Goosmann encourages female and minority professionals to fearlessly pursue their dreams. Through her pioneering efforts and unwavering commitment, Goosmann has not only established a reputable law firm but has also become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Goosmann Law Firm proudly aligns itself with organizations such as the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF). By joining forces with NAMWOLF, Goosmann Law Firm collaborates and is employed by a diverse network of corporations and clients who also champions for diversity.

Jeana Goosmann's enlightening interview on "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" serves as a reminder that while progress has been made, there is still work to be done to achieve equality and greater representation in the legal profession. Through her steadfast leadership, Goosmann continues to pave the way for future generations and inspire change.

This segment is now available on participating Public Television Networks nationwide.

About Goosmann Law Firm

Goosmann Law Firm is the largest certified woman-owned law firm in the Midwest. With locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux City, Iowa, Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their areas of practice include Business, Estates, Employment, Disputes and Trials. To learn more visit their website at www.GoosmannLaw.com.

