Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Earns Second Prestigious Cognia System Accreditation

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) announced today it has earned a second system accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. OVCA is a full-time, tuition-free public charter school that first earned the accreditation in 2018.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes school districts that meet rigorous standards for productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation and effective leadership. OVCA is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“Cognia’s recognition demonstrates our faculty’s commitment to excellence and our goal to make quality education a priority for our students, their parents, and our community here at OVCA,” said Audra Plummer, OVCA’s Head of School. “Earning this accreditation is an ideal way to kick off the new school year and exhibits our virtual schooling expertise.”

Accreditation from Cognia is a valuable mark of distinction recognized by educators around the world. Dr. Stephan Sargent, Cognia’s lead reviewer for OVCA and professor at Northeastern University in Broken Arrow, added “I commend OVCA’s focus on offering an excellent, impactful curriculum to its students. Engagement of parents, focus on continuous improvement, and a dedicated faculty are all critical to education. I congratulate them for their reaccreditation.”

OVCA received accreditation by demonstrating a continuous process of improvement and submitting to internal and external reviews. School systems in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term. OVCA is one of six Oklahoma public schools – both brick-and-mortar and virtual – that are credited by Cognia.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit https://ovca.k12.com/.

About Cognia

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all learners. Find out more at cognia.org.