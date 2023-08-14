CNEXT Proudly Sponsors Dining with Deb as Part of Commitment to Building Leaders

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNEXT, a highly-diverse global community for the development and advancement of high-impact leaders, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Dining with Deb on The Vineyard - 2023. This year’s event will take place on August 15. CNEXT is one of the event’s top sponsors, and other sponsors include JP Morgan Chase, New Orleans and Company, Uncle Nearest, M.A.C., Edelman, and Google.

Developed by Deb Elam-Grant, retired President of the GE Foundation and current President and CEO of the New Orleans-based consulting firm Corporate Playbook™, Dining with Deb™ is an experience that brings together professional women from different racial, religious, and political backgrounds to drive meaningful connections and conversations.

Dining with Deb™ encourages women to turn off their phones, unplug their laptops and block out time to be present for each other. The event allows women to build relationships and network in person, rather than online.

“Deb is a long-time expert in diversity and inclusion, and she has developed an extraordinary program for women,” says Cheryl Stokes, CEO of CNEXT. “Bringing women together in this way allows for meaningful connections and supports our goal of advancing high-impact leaders. We’re proud to sponsor this amazing celebration and just as proud to have Deb as CNEXT’s Executive Vice-Chairwoman.”

Dining with Deb closely aligns with CNEXT’s programming, ACCELERATE and GENERATE. CNEXT’s 12-month Accelerate program is a holistic approach to leadership development and learning that prepares emerging leaders for continued corporate advancement while also developing the leaders who manage them - helping to accelerate leaders from underrepresented communities through the pipeline to senior leadership.

CNEXT GENERATE enables senior executive leaders to directly address their most critical business and leadership challenges by serving as a primary source of learning, development, and peer connection in a candid, protected environment.

“Our gathering is designed to create a space where we are connected, authentic, and able to stand firmly in our collective truth as women,” says Deb Elam-Grant. “We’ve curated an experience we hope you will enjoy and that will be with you long after your vineyard sojourn concludes.”

This year’s event is intentionally designed to enable women to be their authentic selves, share and connect in a sacred space of sisterhood, while having fun on the Vineyard.

