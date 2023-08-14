T-Pain & Jimmy O. Yang Team Up with HelloFresh to Launch New Recipes with Unexpected, Flavorful Twists

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal-kit company, announced today a new partnership with Grammy Award-winning singer, producer, songwriter and entrepreneur, T-Pain, and actor, stand-up comedian and writer, Jimmy O. Yang. The collaboration, which centers around unexpected pairings, features the duo in a humorous multi-phase creative campaign along with a new “Eats by T-Pain and Jimmy O. Yang” recipe series that delivers home cooks with exciting flavors, bold spices, and unexpected ingredient pairings.

Available the week of August 20 through the week September 16, HelloFresh customers can choose among four recipes developed by T-Pain and Jimmy O. Yang. As an avid cook, Jimmy infuses some of his favorite Asian-inspired flavors like curry and hoisin to bring unexpected dishes to the kitchen. T-Pain’s dishes draw upon his southern upbringing and his love of spice and bold flavors. The full lineup includes:

Jimmy O. Yang’s Hoisin Chicken Flatbread with Sizzling Scallion Ginger Oil & Cucumber

Jimmy O. Yang’s Pork Meatball Curry over Rice with Pickled Carrots & Curley Scallions

T-Pain's Hot Chicken Mashed Potato Bowls with Roasted Green Beans & Gravy

T-Pain’s Spicy Garlic Chicken Sandwiches with Hot Like the Tropics Pineapple Slaw

“Man, I had a blast collaborating with Hello Fresh on these recipes,” said T-Pain. “The mix of ingredients is a shock to your palate, in the best way possible.”

Jimmy O. Yang added, “Cooking with HelloFresh makes it really easy to incorporate new flavors into your cooking repertoire. I love to experiment with spices in the kitchen so it’s been a thrill to bring some of my favorite flavor combinations to the HelloFresh menu.”

In addition to the “Eats by T-Pain and Jimmy O. Yang” recipe series, the duo is also starring in a series of hilarious HelloFresh ads in which they compete for the title of the “Next HelloFresh Spokesperson.” Each spot showcases Jimmy and T-Pain performing impressive and attention-grabbing stunts to claim the title—whether it’s T-Pain cooking up a HelloFresh meal cartoonishly fast or Jimmy getting a neck tattoo of the brand’s signature green lime. Consumers can see the campaign across OTT, OOH, linear and digital TV, social media, paid social, and more.

"We’re excited to partner with T-Pain and Jimmy O. Yang who bring their signature styles and sense of humor both to our ads and to our menus," said Marcus von Franck, Chief Marketing Officer at HelloFresh North America. "Our goal is to always make cooking an enjoyable, thrilling, and delicious experience. We are confident that our customers will love the bold flavors and unique flavor combinations of Jimmy and T-Pain’s recipes.”

Eats by T-Pain and Jimmy O. Yang limited-edition recipes are available to HelloFresh subscribers. For more information or to order, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company. Founded in Berlin in November 2011, the Company now operates across 18 international markets. In 2022, HelloFresh furthered their mission to “change the way people eat forever” by delivering more than 490 million meals to customers across the U.S. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Newsweek. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

ABOUT T-PAIN

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer with his own gaming team under Nappy Boy Gaming, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, host of his own podcast Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain, expert drift driver and founder of Nappy Boy Automotive, actor, and author. T-Pain’s acclaimed covers album On Top Of The Covers is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment and he just wrapped his electrifying ‘Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion’ live summer dates which kicked off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Festival. Stay tuned for a lot more to come from T-Pain this year.

For more information on T-Pain, please contact:

About Jimmy O. Yang

JIMMY O. YANG is an actor, author and stand-up comedian, known for his portrayal of Jian-Yang on HBO’s Emmy-nominated series SILICON VALLEY. His second stand up special Guess How Much premiered on Amazon in May 2023 which is the follow up to his globally beloved first special Good Deal. He is recently wrapped filming the lead role in the Hulu series Interior Chinatown which is produced and directed by the Oscar winner Taika Watiti. Yang is also the author of the book HOW TO AMERICAN: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents. He is also an Executive Producer of the Jo Koy comedy, EASTER SUNDAY, from Amblin Partners and Rideback. His production company Crab Club recently announced they will produce the next Jon M. Chu film. Jimmy resides in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and dog brother Toffee.