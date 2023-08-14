Comcast Becomes Proud Partner of USA Gymnastics

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Gymnastics (USAG) today announced that global media and technology company, Comcast, will have its Xfinity brand serve as the organization’s official mobile, internet, and video provider. Comcast will power the USA Gymnastics National Team as they prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 while also championing the next generation of gymnasts nationwide.

“We are proud to partner with USA Gymnastics and support the incredible gymnasts who are pursuing their Olympic dreams,” said, Matt Lederer, VP, Branded Partnerships & Amplification at Comcast. “The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be a truly unique celebration in one of the world’s most stunning cities and we look forward to once again bringing the thrill and excitement of the Games home. By highlighting these athletes’ remarkable stories of achievement, sportsmanship, and resilience, we hope to inspire the next generation.”

As part of the partnership, Comcast will support the growth of existing USAG programs serving disabled athletes, including HUGS, and will explore pilots for adaptive programs in the sport.

“We are so excited to welcome Comcast as a partner supporting the journeys of USA Gymnastics athletes,” USAG President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “The company’s commitment to innovation and to athletes in programs ranging from HUGS to the Olympic Team will serve the sport in a holistic way.”

The U.S. men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics national championships will be titled as the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships through 2024, with the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships set for August 24-26 in San Jose, California. Xfinity also will serve as presenting partner of USAG’s announcement of their National, World Championships, and Olympic Teams.

Among the athletes who are qualified to compete at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are Olympic medalists Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles; World Championships medalists Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely, Yul Modauer, Donnell Whittenburg, and Stephen Nedoroscik, and ascending stars Asher Hong, Fred Richard, and Joscelyn Roberson. For more information on the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, visit https://usgymchampionships.com/.

The new partnership builds on Comcast NBCUniversal’s longstanding commitment to the Olympic Games. For decades, NBC has been home to the incredible stories and inspiration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for millions of Americans, a legacy that Comcast embraced when it acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, immediately securing the U.S. media rights from the International Olympic Committee, which now extend through 2032.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves nearly 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.