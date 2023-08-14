Cvent Announces Integrations with Sabre Hospitality to Elevate and Streamline the Group Booking Process

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, have expanded their partnership to provide two new integrations. The integrations aim to elevate and streamline group booking capabilities for thousands of event organizers and independent properties and chains worldwide.

Cvent has integrated its Cvent Instant Book (for small/simple meetings) and Cvent Passkey (room block management) tools with Sabre Hospitality’s SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS). These integrations enable a seamless journey from venue sourcing and booking, to guest room fulfillment on Cvent’s unified platform, providing a streamlined experience for hotels, event organizers, and guests. By combining Sabre's expertise in hotel reservation systems with Cvent's best-in-class event and hospitality technology, the announcement highlights both companies’ dedication to raising the industry standard for the group booking and guest experience.

“We are committed to enabling hotels to expand their revenue opportunities beyond the room,” said Tom Murray, vice president of product management & partner organization at Sabre Hospitality. “Through these integrations with Cvent Instant Book and Cvent Passkey, hotels can target both large and smaller groups with exclusive conference and event rates to increase revenue. By leveraging the strengths of Sabre’s comprehensive SynXis Central Reservation platform and Cvent's technology, hospitality businesses can optimize their operations, streamline guest engagement, and deliver personalized experiences."

“We’re excited to announce these integrations with SynXis as it further expands our platform functionality in a way that benefits both the hotelier and the event organizer,” said Janine Alsalam, vice president of sales at Cvent. “85% of planners say they would be more likely to book a property that has direct instant booking capabilities, and we’re proud to bring this capability to Sabre’s hotel clients. We continue to work with our industry partners, like Sabre, to broaden our platform functionality and integrate with the systems hoteliers and event organizers use every day. This announcement further illustrates the valuable role technology plays in optimizing hotel operations and delivering incredible guest and attendee experiences.”

The joint efforts of Cvent and Sabre Hospitality signify a shared commitment to revolutionizing the hospitality industry through best-in-class technology and robust integrations. With this strategic partnership, both companies are poised to shape the future of guest and group experiences, setting new industry benchmarks for customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company offers sales, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, generate revenue and deliver personalized experiences to travelers. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel providers with buyers around the world. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260 billion in global travel expenses annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.