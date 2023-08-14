Skechers Takes Immediate Action With Humanitarian Aid Donations for Hawaii Fires

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With deep concern for the people of Hawaii, Skechers USA, Inc. announced that the Company is mobilizing efforts to provide immediate help to the community of Lahaina and the larger population of Maui impacted by the island’s recent fires. The lifestyle footwear brand is committing $250,000 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to support the recovery of affected communities and is shipping tens of thousands of new shoes, apparel, socks and backpacks directly from its stores in Hawaii and from its North American Distribution Center in Southern California.

Along with Skechers’ efforts to help those in need, an employee-led donation of essentials will join goods from residents and businesses in Manhattan Beach, with transportation arranged by community leaders and Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery.

“This is a devastating event of massive proportions for Maui and all of Hawaii—the lives lost, the thousands injured, livelihoods impacted by destroyed businesses, and the history that Lahaina represents,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, whose Maui Outlets store was lost in last week’s fires. “We have been connected to the people of Hawaii since our first Skechers store opened on the islands in 1998, and in Maui when we opened our store in Lahaina. I have walked Front Street and shopped and dined at many great establishments, just as many have in the Skechers family. As a company and as individuals, we want to help those we know, and those whom we know are deeply affected. We are committed to supporting these communities in this difficult time, and so this beautiful town can be rebuilt to its historic brilliance. Our focus now is to do what we can with the goods and means we have to aid the people of Hawaii in their recovery and to make Maui strong again.”

Following the loss of its Lahaina location, Skechers now has four stores in Hilo, Honolulu, Kailua-Kona and Waipahu. The Company also has plans to open a 12,000-square-foot retail store in Maui in 2024.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,700 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s war with Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2023. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.