Redburn and Atlantic Equities complete their combination to form Redburn Atlantic

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rothschild & Co is pleased to announce the completion of the merger of Redburn (Europe) Limited (Redburn) and Atlantic Equities LLP (Atlantic Equities) operations, which was announced on 26 April 2023. Redburn Atlantic, a transatlantic broker headquartered in London, will offer clients broader and deeper research coverage, market leading corporate access and experienced research sales together with compelling agency execution capabilities.

By uniquely seating both US and European research together in London, Redburn Atlantic will benefit from a truly global industrial approach. The firm will provide research and execution services for around 700 institutional investors with distribution teams based in London, New York, Boston, Paris, Frankfurt, Geneva and Madrid. The combined teams comprise over 90 research analysts, 43 distribution and 14 corporate access professionals.

Redburn Atlantic will build on the constituent firms’ leading corporate access programmes. The two companies provided over 400 corporate and expert events and brought 40% of the S&P 500 by market cap to Europe in 2022.

Redburn Atlantic will be the equity capital markets execution arm of Rothschild & Co with the aim of delivering participations for clients in IPOs, placements and block trades.

Richard Wyatt, Partner and Chairman of Equity Markets Solutions, Rothschild & Co, said, “ The merger between these two leading research brokers will enhance the industrial and market insight available to their respective client groups. Redburn Atlantic will offer clients a powerful combination of exceptional research along with an execution offering which provides liquidity, content, execution performance and service for both European and US equity investors.”

Adam Young, CEO of Redburn Atlantic, said: “ Differentiated research and distribution, help on timing using the IDEAS1 systematic service and technical analysis, extensive corporate access, access to capital markets opportunities and excellence in execution – these distinctive services underpin our aim to help our clients across the world make better investment decisions.”

About Rothschild & Co, Global Advisory

Rothschild & Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,200 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co's integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Merchant Banking.

Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild & Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.

Through its unrivalled network of 1,500 industry and financing specialists in 42 countries, Rothschild & Co's Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.

1. IDEAS is a systematic equity analysis product. It combines proprietary fundamental, valuation and behavioural factors to evaluate equities relative to peers or across user defined universes