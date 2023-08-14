Alida Deepens Relationship with Discuss to Expand its World-Class Qualitative Research Capabilities

VANCOUVER & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, the pioneer in community-centered customer experience, and Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, have deepened their partnership to expand on Alida’s world-class qualitative research solutions for its customers. In the recently renewed partnership, Alida will tap into Discuss moderator capabilities, further expanding Alida’s managed service offering tied to its Video Discussions product.

Now, Alida customers have even more options for a fully managed video feedback solution that already includes access to qualitative experts to manage full service platform setup, logistical execution, program design, moderation, and analysis. Perfect for customers who lack the time or resources to launch a full end-to-end qualitative research program on their own. This collaboration unlocks even more options for true end-to-end support, making CX research effortless and more effective.

“Businesses are consolidating and the pressure to do more with less has never been higher. By deepening our relationship with Discuss and integrating their advanced moderator capabilities to our extensive qualitative offerings, brands have the power to scale faster, gather richer insights, all while saving time and money,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “This latest enhancement to our Video Discussions product serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, empowering businesses to excel in an ever-evolving market.”

Consumer needs are constantly evolving and organizations need a way to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and inject that feedback into strategic decision making. With Alida’s Video Discussions solution, organizations are empowered to conduct virtual focus groups and in-depth interviews with customers, leveraging state-of-the-art generative AI technologies. Instead of just relying on numerical data, Video Discussions helps companies build qualitative research at scale, resulting in genuine connections, trust, and a deeper understanding of customer experiences. With more effective targeting and engagement with the right audiences at the right time by leveraging deeply profiled and opted-in community members, companies have the power to build richer relationships with their customers, providing invaluable insights to their business.

“Now is the time when customers want to be heard and companies can’t afford to lose their trust,” said Simon Glass, CEO at Discuss. “With smart qualitative research tools, organizations can gather richer data and forge genuine relationships with customers. This approach is what ultimately gives way to exceptional customer experiences and drives impactful business decisions.”

For more information on Alida's qualitative research solutions and how they can help your organization uncover and action your customers' truth

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth.

That’s why Alida created its Total Experience Management Platform; a comprehensive CX solution powered by a highly-engaged, verified, always-on community of your most engaged customers that fuels sustainable business impact.

With Alida, innovative companies like HBOMax, Adobe, Lululemon, and LinkedIn can anticipate their customers' ever-evolving needs to make better decisions, build long-term relationships, and grow businesses that stand the test of time.

Over 176 million people globally have used Alida's Total Experience platform to inform over 60,000 customer experience initiatives.

Join us on our mission to put truth into action at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.