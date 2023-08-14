Dubai International Chamber helps drive UAE-based sustainable electric vehicle startup ONE MOTO’s expansion into Latin America

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has played a key role in driving the growth of another international business success story. The chamber has helped propel ONE MOTO – a Dubai-based company that aims to sustainably solve ‘last mile’ logistics problems through its range of innovative Electric Vehicles (EVs) – into several markets across Latin America.

Dubai International Chamber successfully established a connection between ONE MOTO and Santiago Motors in Chile to broker a new nationwide sales deal for the ambitious UAE start-up, which will see the Chilean automotive company sell ONE MOTO’s electric vehicles across its national sales network.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are pleased to assist this sustainable, hi-tech company in accessing new markets. Our work in Latin America underlines the importance of this dynamic region, and we look forward to continuing to leverage the exciting opportunities available for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.”

The chamber is now supporting ONE MOTO’s plans to expand into seven additional LATAM markets. This growth will also contribute towards achieving ONE MOTO founder Adam Ridgway’s personal philanthropic goal of creating one million jobs across the region.

Ridgway, who launched the company to help decarbonise mobility in both the commercial and personal sectors, commented: “The greatest asset we’ve had in our arsenal of support has been Dubai Chambers. The time offered, together with unwavering encouragement and expert guidance has enabled us to expand into 12 territories within just two years of operation.”

Dubai International Chambers currently operates four international representative offices in Latin America. This network is continuing to grow following the launch of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish 50 representative offices for Dubai in five continents by 2030.

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

