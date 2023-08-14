Stellar Cyber and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Partner to Offer Expanded Cybersecurity Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, announced that the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help users manage their security operations. Joint customers of Oracle and Stellar Cyber can expect to reduce cyber risk and improve security analyst efficiency and effectiveness.

“We find that OCI is a user-friendly platform, which correlates directly to our commitment to making security operations simpler,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances for Stellar Cyber. “We are excited to work with OCI to deliver the security solutions our shared customers require and trust.”

With integrations and support for all enterprise data sources, field-vetted AI/ML-driven correlation, and purpose-built intelligent automation, the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform eliminates manually-intensive security tasks while enabling security teams to quickly monitor, identify, and respond to threats in their cloud, on premises, OT and hybrid environments. By running on OCI, the Stellar Cyber platform offers its best-in-class security outcomes to OCI users.

“Stellar Cyber is committed to providing the critical capabilities security teams need to deliver consistent security outcomes—all for a single license and price on a single platform,” said Jim O’Hara, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Cyber. “This simple yet comprehensive model makes it easy for customers to measure how our Open XDR platform dramatically impacts their security ROI.”

“We designed OCI with a security-first mindset, which is one of the many reasons why enterprises continue to trust Oracle with their data,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Stellar Cyber on OCI provides our joint customers with an industry-leading Open XDR solution to manage their cloud security posture and help protect their data.”

Stellar Cyber is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). OCI customers now can purchase Stellar Cyber via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, applying Oracle Universal Credits (OUCs) toward the purchase price.

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

