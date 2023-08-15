SSI Strategy and NDA Group Combine to Form Best-in-Class Global Life Sciences Consultancy

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSI Strategy (“SSI” or the “Company”) a leading Life Sciences consultancy, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NDA Group AB (“NDA Group”), a leading regulatory affairs and drug development consultancy.

This strategic combination will create a premier consultancy, specializing in guiding drug development companies from concept to commercialization, helping optimize the development process and maximize the therapeutic value of complex and novel treatments.

The merger marks an exciting milestone following years of successful collaboration across numerous clients, resulting in the launch of the most innovative therapies available in the world today.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SSI is a premier Life Sciences consultancy that has been working with clients to accelerate all stages of drug development since 2007. SSI’s core competencies include clinical development, translational medicine, clinical operations, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and real-world evidence (RWE) services. With a team of experts spanning the U.S. and Europe, the Company works closely with drug development clients to provide an innovative and bespoke support model including embedding fully functional teams. SSI’s R&D experts and clinicians partner with clients to close gaps and achieve objectives across the drug development landscape. In December 2020, SSI partnered with Amulet Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, to fuel its expansion and grow its capabilities in adjacent Life Sciences functions.

Founded in 1997, NDA Group has an extensive presence across the EU, UK, Switzerland, and the U.S. For over 25 years, NDA Group has provided the life science industry with unmatched regulatory expertise, ensuring that they meet the rigorous demands of the regulatory agencies. The team at NDA Group comprises over 100 ex-regulators, industry experts and highly experienced consultants dedicated to helping drug developers make the right decisions to secure the safest and most efficient pathway to approval for their products.

“ NDA Group is regarded as the premier regulatory consultancy for Life Sciences companies across the U.S. and Europe, and we’re delighted to build upon our longstanding partnership with this combination,” said Doug Locke, Chief Executive Officer of SSI Strategy. “ This transaction brings together two highly regarded consultancies to create an integrated, end-to-end provider of drug development and regulatory consulting services. Combined, we will provide our common client base with best-in-class clinical development and regulatory expertise. Over years of collaboration between our businesses, we have proven our ability to execute together and are confident the success we have shared on prior partnerships will translate into more value for our clients from day one.”

Johan Strömquist, CEO of NDA Group, commented, “ SSI’s unparalleled combination of business acumen and medical expertise has formed a unique space in the Life Sciences market. We are excited to join forces with them to expand upon this platform together. While NDA Group has been a world leading regulatory development consultancy for the past 25 years, there are still challenges that biotechs face that we have not been able to fully address. Together with SSI, we can not only optimize the regulatory path, but now also partner with our clients to execute the entire development program. For our clients, this will mean reduced risk, reduced costs, increased success rates and faster time to market. For the patient, this means higher quality treatments without unnecessary delay.”

Avi Uttamchandani, Principal at Amulet added, “ Together, SSI and NDA will create a leading Life Sciences and drug development consultancy positioned to support both emerging and established biotechnology companies at every stage of the drug development and approval process. This combination will significantly enhance SSI’s regulatory support services and grow its industry leading team of experts while positioning the Company to grow its geographic footprint and expand its presence serving clients across the U.S. and Europe.”

Following the close of the transaction, NDA will operate as a strategic business unit (SBU) under SSI. SSI Strategy President Adam Schwartz will continue to lead SSI’s operations while the NDA management team will continue leading the NDA SBU under the guidance of President Johan Strömquist.

About SSI Strategy

SSI Strategy combines business acumen with medical, clinical, pharmacovigilance and regulatory domain expertise to provide best-in-class support for our clients. Our staff of ex-chief medical officers, former heads of medical affairs, clinical, safety, regulatory, and health authority leaders will work to ensure the right balance of scientific and commercial focus to drive unparalleled client outcomes. SSI Strategy is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, with offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Zurich. Learn more at www.ssistrategy.com.

About NDA Group

NDA Group is a world-leading regulatory and drug development consultancy company, with 25 years of unparalleled expertise and an extensive portfolio of services through all phases of drug development. Our dedicated team of over 150 consultants combined with the unique NDA Advisory Board provide drug developers with unmatched regulatory expertise, ensuring the safe development of complex & innovative treatments that meet the rigorous requirements of the regulatory agencies. Over the last three years, NDA Group has supported a quarter of the new medicinal products approved in the US and Europe. www.ndareg.com

About Amulet Capital

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses exclusively on creating long-term value for market leaders in the healthcare sector. The experienced principals at Amulet currently manage over $1.8 billion in healthcare investments. With over 50 years of deep industry experience and strategic relationships, Amulet helps solve complex and dynamic challenges in a wide range of healthcare segments. www.amuletcapital.com