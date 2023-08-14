Serta Simmons Bedding Names Industry Veteran Robert Burch Chief Operations Officer

DORAVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), a leading global sleep company, announced today that Robert (Rob) Burch has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Burch will lead SSB’s operations function, including the company’s network of manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

“As we continue to execute SSB’s turnaround strategy, one of our primary areas of focus is serving our valued retail partners with industry-leading quality and exceptional service levels,” said Charlie Eitel, CEO, SSB. “Rob is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record in all facets of operations and, with his leadership, we will deliver on that promise.”

“The Serta and Beautyrest brands have a long history in being synonymous with quality,” added Burch. “I look forward to partnering with Charlie and the operations team to build on that legacy by enhancing existing processes and implementing new ones that will enable us to provide the lead times, quality and service levels that our retail partners expect and deserve.”

Burch, who will report to Eitel, brings decades of operations leadership experience to SSB. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Simmons Bedding Company responsible for manufacturing, logistics and sourcing, as well as new product development. In this role, he architected the Simmons Production System – with a focus on lean manufacturing – which drove significant improvements in lead times, quality, and cost performance.

Burch comes to SSB from Kindel Grand Rapids Furniture Company, a luxury residential furniture brand, where he served as President and CEO and led a turnaround strategy to reenergize its brands. He began his career at Steelcase Inc., a leading global producer of office furniture, where he spent more than 25 years in positions of increasing responsibility across product development and North American manufacturing.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com/.