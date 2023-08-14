Momentus Awarded Innovation Research Contract from U.S. Defense Department’s Space Development Agency

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with the U.S. Defense Department’s Space Development Agency (SDA) for a Small Business Innovation Research Award, "Orbital Service Vehicle Enhancements to Meet Department of Defense (DoD) Mission Requirements.”

Under this award, Momentus will tailor the capabilities of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle to support a full range of DoD payloads and mission requirements. The additional capabilities will be developed to a Critical Design Review maturity, setting the stage for a rapid transition to an in-space flight demonstration.

The first contract action is valued at $746,073 with an option to add an additional $1,196,404 for further work.

“Vigoride’s flexibility, payload capacity, and power make it well-positioned to support a range of national security missions like space situational awareness, surveillance, reconnaissance, and other priorities,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We’re delighted by the opportunity to make improvements to Vigoride, so it is tailored to support SDA and DoD’s growing needs for capable space systems to meet the requirements of their national security missions.”

In addition to the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, Momentus is now also offering its M-1000 satellite bus, which is based on the space-proven Vigoride. The M-1000 bus offers significant advantages to commercial and government customers, such as its high power - up to 3 kW of peak power - large payload capacity, flexible configuration, speed from requirements to delivery on-orbit, and low cost. Momentus has offered the M-1000 satellite bus to both commercial constellation providers and to the U.S. Government.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.