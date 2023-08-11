The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll Partners With NBC News

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Des Moines Register, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY Network announced today that NBC News will partner with the Des Moines Register for the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll (“The Iowa Poll”). The Iowa Poll is widely recognized for insights leading up to the 2024 Iowa presidential caucuses. The partners will work with Selzer & Company pollster J. Ann Selzer to develop questions that will be analyzed for broad distribution of polling results.

“The Iowa Poll has a storied history of setting the stage for the presidential election cycle,” said Carol Hunter, Executive Editor of the Des Moines Register. “We are excited to join forces with NBC News and our longtime partners Selzer & Company and Mediacom to bring Iowans and the nation impactful information about the thinking of likely participants ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses.”

“The 2024 presidential election is well under way and it’s critical to capture the thinking of the electorate at every stage of the cycle,” said NBC News’ Senior Vice President of Politics, Carrie Budoff Brown. “NBC News is committed to covering this election from on the ground and across every state, talking to voters and reporting on the issues that matter most. The Iowa Poll is a crucial and trusted instrument in understanding the sentiment of voters ahead of the First in the Nation caucuses and we are delighted to work with the Des Moines Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer this cycle.”

Established in 1943, the Iowa Poll celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Selzer & Company will conduct the Iowa Poll, which will be developed in partnership with NBC News and the Des Moines Register. Polling is conducted with a random sample of voters registered in the state of Iowa, including those registered as Republican, Democrat, no party, or other party. The Iowa Poll, which is closely watched by political observers, will inform voters leading into the important Iowa caucuses, which are scheduled for January 15, 2024.

“The Iowa caucuses pose perhaps the most difficult challenge a pollster can face. The number of Iowans who typically show up is small, and participation changes—sometimes dramatically—from caucus cycle to caucus cycle. It’s our pleasure to work with The Register, with its deep roots in Iowa politics, and with the veteran political reporters and analysts at NBC News to help craft and interpret the results of our polls to serve the state and the nation with our best take on what is happening politically in the lead-up to the January 2024 caucuses,” said J. Ann Selzer, Selzer & Company.

“As the state’s leading broadband provider, Mediacom recognizes the critical role our company plays in providing Iowa voters with access to information about key political and social issues,” said Tom Larsen, Mediacom’s Senior Vice President of Government & Public Relations. “This is why we began our partnership with the Iowa Poll in 2015 and are proud to continue supporting this invaluable resource during the 2024 caucus cycle.”

