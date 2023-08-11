Ameriprise Financial Hosting “Career Compass” Event for Women to Explore Careers in Finance on August 16

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to being the firm of choice for women financial advisors, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is hosting events aimed at attracting more women into careers in the financial services industry. Ameriprise “Career Compass” events are designed to help women with varying levels of experience explore opportunities available on the path to becoming financial advisors or pursuing other rewarding careers in finance. Women who are seeking to make a career change or re-enter the workforce after time away -- as well as recent and soon-to-be college graduates -- are welcome to join. Registration is now open for the August 16 virtual event (register for the event).

During the sessions, attendees will hear from a group of Ameriprise women financial advisors on topics ranging from their personal career paths to how they help clients reach their financial goals. The presenters will also discuss the skills needed for success in the profession and advice on pursuing a career in finance.

The company’s next Career Compass session will be hosted on October 26. For more information, contact ameriprisewomenscareercompass@ampf.com.

The firm announced the 2023 series of Career Compass events in February. Click here to read the original press release.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.