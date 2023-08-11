Aramark Recognized as a “Best Company for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” by Black Enterprise

Aramark has been named one of the "Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, has been named one of the "Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)” by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans.

This recognition highlights a select group of publicly traded corporations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating dynamic workforces, diverse corporate governance, expansive supply chains, and inclusive management.

“We are honored to be recognized by BLACK ENTERPRISE for our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Fenimore Fisher, Vice President of DEI at Aramark. “DEI is an essential part of our culture and a key area of focus in all aspects of Aramark’s business. We are focused on enabling an equal and inclusive culture to meet the needs of our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) platform, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s DEI focused workplace goal is to create a culture of community and inclusion through the work and continued global expansion of its employee resource groups and allyship network, capability building, and meaningful management engagement with employees. Two achievements this year were the launch its first voluntary and confidential self-identification (self-ID) campaign, with voluntary questions about LGBTQ+ identity and orientation, and hosting emerging leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

In addition to this award from BLACK ENTERPRISE, Aramark’s diversity efforts have been recognized most recently by DiversityInc, ranking number 40 on the 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, up five spots from last year’s ranking, and its seventh consecutive year appearing on the Top 50 list. Aramark was also ranked on DiversityInc’s 2023 Top Companies for Supplier Diversity list for the first time, at number 20. Earlier this year, Aramark was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023; recognized as a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year; and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. With this top-score, Aramark is recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” for the seventh consecutive year.

