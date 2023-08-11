Leafly and Greenline Join Forces, Delivering Value to Cannabis Operators Across Canada

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, and GetGreenline ULC ("Greenline"), a BLAZE ® company, the leading Canadian-compliant cannabis retail point-of-sale (POS) software, today announces an expanded partnership that will drive operational efficiencies for cannabis operators across Canada.

Greenline operates exclusively in Canada to help Canadian cannabis retailers stay compliant, get ahead of competitors, and thrive in the industry with easy-to-use inventory control tools and a compliance-focused marketplace of apps.

Known as the informed way to shop for cannabis, Leafly is a three-sided, content-first, marketplace that connects cannabis shoppers to local licensed retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. In 2022, the platform averaged 8 million monthly active users.

With this new integration, retailers can eliminate the need to manage multiple dashboards. Leafly pickup and delivery orders will now seamlessly sync to the Greenline POS system – saving time and increasing operational efficiency.

Other key features of the integration include:

Real-Time Menu Sync: Retailers can seamlessly sync their menus to their Leafly profiles in real-time. This feature ensures that the retailer's Leafly profile features the most up-to-date inventory and product details.

Retailers can seamlessly sync their menus to their Leafly profiles in real-time. This feature ensures that the retailer's Leafly profile features the most up-to-date inventory and product details. Unified Sales Data: Gone are the days of manually compiling sales data from different sources. With Greenline's integration into the POS system, all sales data will now reside within one centralized location. Retailers can gain a holistic view of their sales performance, facilitating better decision-making and improved business insights.

Gone are the days of manually compiling sales data from different sources. With Greenline's integration into the POS system, all sales data will now reside within one centralized location. Retailers can gain a holistic view of their sales performance, facilitating better decision-making and improved business insights. Enhanced Order Management: Greenline presents orders in a single view, simplifying the intake process for staff. This feature improves in-store operational processes, reducing potential errors, and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

"We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Greenline and welcome them as a Leafly point-of-sale-partner," said Jason Tartaglia, Senior Vice President of Product for Leafly. "This integration provides our retailers with added flexibility and streamlines operations, making it easier than ever for them to manage their businesses while delivering the best possible experience to their customers.”

“We’re proud of our partnership with Leafly to improve operational efficiencies and streamline the ordering process for cannabis retailers both in Canada and the US," said Chris Violas, Chief Executive Officer at BLAZE. "We’re committed to expanding our omni-channel offerings so retailers can effectively scale their operations.”

The Leafly-Greenline integration will be rolled out to hundreds of retailers across Canada over the coming months, with support and training offered to ensure a seamless transition for all retailers.

Retailers interested in improving their operations and increasing their revenue streams can visit here to learn more about the Leafly and Greenline integration.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

About Greenline, a BLAZE® company

Greenline is a compliant and scalable cannabis retail POS and inventory management provider powering licensed cannabis retail operations across Canada. Greenline offers a full omni-channel experience with everything from in-store point-of-sale to online e-commerce and features a strong marketplace of app integrations. Learn more at getgreenline.co.