AM Best Withdraws Issuer Credit Rating of Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of Trean Insurance Group, Inc (Trean). The outlook of the Credit Rating is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the public Long-Term ICR of Trean per the company’s request.

Effective April 21, 2023, Altaris LLC through various partners acquired all outstanding public shares of Trean and now controls 100% of the group’s common stock.

