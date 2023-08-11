4Refuel Announces Rebrand to Reflect Agnostic Fuel and Alternative Energy Distribution Solutions

MILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4Refuel has recently undergone a company rebrand to represent further its dedication to sustainable fuel management solutions and an agnostic approach to energy delivery and mobile on-site refuelling services. As a trusted North American energy distribution and logistics partner, 4Refuel has introduced core offerings beyond fossil-derived fuel products, and they are continuing to evolve their solutions as advanced fuel engine technology platforms are adopted within key commercial industries.

As the energy transition develops, 4Refuel has taken the necessary steps to ensure that its products and service offerings are turn-key solutions for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. The company now offers customers access to a suite of drop-in ready liquid biofuels and gaseous alternatives in addition to traditional fuel products—empowering businesses to choose the best energy mix for their unique requirements. Their full spectrum of energy choices includes Diesel, Biodiesel, HDRD (hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel), CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), RNG (Renewable Natural Gas), and Hydrogen.

“ As a company, we’ve invested in innovation where it strengthens our partnerships with our customers and advances the industries we serve,” said Larry Rodo, President & CEO 4Refuel. “ We’ve found that our customers are diversifying their fuel choices to make positive impacts on their environmental, social, and governance performance. In doing so, they need agility from their energy logistics and supply partners. This rebrand represents our commitment to sustainable fuel management solutions as businesses look to decarbonize their operations.”

4Refuel’s latest service capability upgrades such as GaaS (Gas-as-a-Service) feature the mobile on-site refuelling service 4Refuel is known for, with new SWIFT™ proprietary dispensing technology integrations for applications powered by CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen. 4Refuel has additionally expanded design and build services to address emerging market demands for the development of alternative energy infrastructure. By establishing ComTech Energy by 4Refuel as the company’s renewable energy infrastructure division, 4Refuel is well positioned to cater to the growing adoption of alternative fuels.

4Refuel’s decision to rebrand demonstrates continued initiative in supporting businesses to save on fuel management costs while they reduce their GHG emissions.

About 4Refuel

4Refuel is North America's largest mobile on-site refuelling and fuel management technology company. Operating for over 25 years, 4Refuel is a trusted partner to sustainable fuel management operations with 24/7/365 reliable, convenient, and safe solutions. We are pioneering the energy transition by offering the distribution of a full suite of low-carbon liquid and gaseous alternative fuel products. 4Refuel serves diverse markets, including construction, commercial transport, mining, agriculture, and marine. 4Refuel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finning International.

About ComTech Energy

ComTech Energy is a leading developer of high-pressure gaseous fuelling infrastructure. Formed in 2009, ComTech Energy focuses on the renewable natural gas adoption trends in North American industries including compression and dispensing, decompression, virtual pipeline, transit buses, power systems, refuse trucks, and Class 6-8 vehicles. ComTech’s SWIFT™ Easy Flo natural gas portable fast-filling system is helping decarbonize the transportation sector and transition fleet operations to low-carbon fuels.

