The Feminine Well-Being: Quanta System’s Laser Improves Intimate Health and Quality of Life for Women With Various Pathologies

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), previously known as atrophic vaginitis or vulvovaginal atrophy, affects more than half of postmenopausal women. GSM is caused, among other reasons, by low estrogen levels and can lead to vaginal dryness, itching, dyspareunia, urinary urgency, increased urinary frequency, and urinary tract infections, as stated in various scientific publications.

"As women are taking more and more care of themselves, gynecologists and doctors, in general, are facing an increase in the care of pathologies that were already known before but are now emerging differently," affirms Dr. Juan Salinas, a specialist in lower genital tract pathology, regenerative medicine, and gynecological laser and among the greatest Quanta System users worldwide." Genitourinary syndrome of menopause, together with urinary incontinence and vaginal laxity syndrome, can imply serious problems in terms of Women's quality of life and sexual health.”

The Women's EMPOWER survey interviewed 1858 women residing in communities in the United States and found that women do not discuss the topic with their healthcare professionals due to embarrassment or the belief that it is inappropriate. However, most would be willing to try a product for symptom relief and would appreciate information and treatment suggestions from their healthcare professional.

"This means that we, gynecologists or healthcare professionals, must actively inquire about these types of problems and refer women to specialists who can help them. Women need to know that beyond creams, moisturizers, and lubricants, there are new therapeutic alternatives that can help them overcome these types of issues," says Dr. J. Salinas.

"One of these alternatives is the Youlaser MT from the Italian company Quanta System. It is a state-of-the-art laser with 2 wavelengths: 1540 and 10.600 nm. Youlaser MT works with simultaneous emission that induces tissue contraction in-depth, stimulating the cells that produce new collagen (fibroblasts) and elastin while increasing vascularization of the vagina to restore its functionality," explains Dr. J. Salinas.

Youlaser MT can be used for vaginal atrophy but can also improve urinary incontinence with noticeable changes from the first session. This deep tissue contraction can also tighten the vagina and aid in postpartum recovery.

The hybrid laser Youlaser MT is useful for another common pathology like vulvar lichen sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory dermatological condition whose untreated progression could lead to scars and vulvar adhesions that could impact sexual relations. The laser helps regenerate vulvar tissue and improve the symptoms of lichen sclerosis.

"When we perform laser treatments, the only thing we use is an anesthetic cream at the entrance of the vagina or the vulva," says Dr. Salinas. "Laser treatments are definitely non-painful, fast, and efficient procedures, and they are real solutions to return to a normal and better life."