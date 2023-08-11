KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2023-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes (five tranches) issued by OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2023-2 (“OMFIT 2023-2”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.

OMFIT 2023-2 will issue four classes of notes (five tranches) totaling $750 million. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 36.45% for the Class A notes to 11.05% for the Class D notes. This transaction represents the second consumer loan, term ABS securitization issued by OneMain Finance Corporation (“OneMain” or “OMFC”, or the “Company”) in 2023. OneMain has also issued 28 consumer loan and eight auto loan term securitizations through its subsidiaries since 2013.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OMH”) is a consumer finance company which offers loan products through a nationwide network of branches and through its online platform. OMH completed its acquisition of OneMain Financial Holdings, LLC on November 15, 2015 from CitiFinancial Credit Company for $4.49 billion in cash. OMH is now listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OMF”.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of OneMain, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

