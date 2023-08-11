KBRA Credit Profile Releases Special Alert: WeWork’s Future in Doubt—CMBS Exposure Reexamined

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, has been closely following WeWork’s impact on CMBS credit quality since before the company’s scuttled IPO in 2019 and has identified 43 properties—$6.8 billion by allocated loan amount (ALA)—collateralizing 43 loans in 84 deals with exposure to a WeWork location. In addition, there are nine properties collateralizing nine loans contributed to 14 commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO) securitizations with exposure to the coworking provider. KCP subscribers can access the list of CMBS loans here.

WeWork announced on August 8 during its Q2 2023 earnings call that “substantial doubt exists” as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, owing to its losses and weak liquidity position. Since 2019, WeWork has accelerated efforts to reduce leasing costs across its portfolio, amending more than 590 leases, and exiting some properties entirely, actions that have hobbled an already beleaguered office market reeling from the impacts of remote work. As of December 2022, the company’s total square footage in the U.S. and Canada was 18.3 million sf, down from 25 million sf in December 2020. KCP will continue to monitor developments regarding WeWork and report on potential implications for securitized loans.

