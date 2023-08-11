KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for CNB Financial Corporation

NEW YORK--()--On July 21, 2023, KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The Outlook for all longterm ratings is Stable.

