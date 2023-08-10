Wireless Retail Experience Study Reveals Opportunities for Retailers to Increase Customer Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When it comes to the retail experience, customer satisfaction is lowest when purchasing a new phone compared with all other retail interactions, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience StudySM—Volume 2, released today. Formerly known as the Wireless Purchase Experience Studies, the study reveals that low satisfaction can be attributed to a general lack of information provided in-store—where most device purchases take place. Customers purchasing a device were less likely to have had a representative explain the latest network technology; explain their bill contents; provide literature; or review the latest offers and promotions.

“The in-store wireless purchase experience provides the customer with the hands-on experience they are looking for before purchasing their devices or other products,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “Wireless retailers that focus on the holistic approach and prioritize this experience—therefore adding value—will have an advantage over their competition.”

Study Rankings

T-Mobile ranks highest among mobile network operators for a 12th consecutive volume, with a score of 842.

Cricket ranks highest among full-service mobile virtual network operators for a fourth consecutive volume, with a score of 856. Metro by T-Mobile (853) ranks second.

Consumer Cellular ranks highest among value mobile virtual network operators with a score of 894. Mint Mobile (877) ranks second and Google Fi Wireless (865) ranks third.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023092.

The 2023 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 12,478 customers who use any one of three purchase channels and evaluate the wireless retail experience taking place via: phone calls; visits to a carrier store; or digital channels (including the carrier website and the carrier’s mobile app). Overall retail experience satisfaction with both mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators is measured in two factors: cost and promotions and purchase process. The study was fielded from January through June 2023.

For more information about the U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Studies, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/tmt/us-wireless-retail-experience-performance-study

