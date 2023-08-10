A Case for Women Warns Women About Upcoming Deadline to Pursue Legal Action for Sexual Assault

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Case for Women, an organization dedicated to educating women about taking civil legal action, is alerting women in the state of New York that the window to file a lawsuit for sexual abuse is closing in November 2023. This window allows for women who were sexually assaulted outside of the state’s typical statute of limitations to file lawsuits, but the lawsuits must be on file by November 24, 2023. This statute applies broadly to sexual abuse that occurred in the past, especially related to an organization or entity, and includes one very important area – workplace sexual abuse.

“This is why we started the I Couldn’t Say No campaign,” said Susan Knape, Founder and President of A Case for Women. “We want every single woman in New York to know that if they do not file a lawsuit by the time this window closes, they will not be able to take civil legal action. The fact that women have this opportunity is incredible, and we don’t want them to miss out. We urge you to please contact an attorney immediately to talk through your options and get your case filed.”

Traditionally, New York only allows for a lawsuit to be filed within three years after an assault occurs. However, since women often hide their assault, this length of time has proven to be insufficient. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), up to 90% of workers who have experienced workplace sexual harassment never take action.

After the passage of the Adult Survivors Act in New York, women can now file suit for institutional sexual assault, such as in a workplace setting by a superior, by a coach, by a religious leader, or others, that occurred in 1968 or thereafter, but the case must be on file by November 2023.

If you were sexually assaulted by someone representing a larger organization such as a business, church, university, or other institution, you may be able to do something about it. By filing a lawsuit, you can help hold the entity accountable for harboring a predator and help protect other women from being assaulted. You just need to take the first step. Contact us now confidentially. There’s no upfront cost to talk to us.

