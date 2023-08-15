NAU Yuma Embarks on a New Era, Empowers Students Seeking Rewarding Careers with Innovative Programs

YUMA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Arizona University Yuma (NAU Yuma) is gearing up to welcome students for the upcoming academic year with the announcement of two groundbreaking programs that signal a new era of educational excellence and access. These initiatives, the Mechanical Engineering Program and the Accelerated Nursing Program, underscore NAU Yuma's deep commitment to addressing students' specific needs and community challenges, while also fostering progress and prospects in the region.

NAU Yuma is excited to introduce the Mechanical Engineering Program, intended to forge a direct route from an associate degree to a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. In a strategic partnership with Arizona Western College, this program serves the dual purpose of meeting the escalating demand for skilled engineers in the region, thus making a significant contribution to Yuma's economic advancement.

Acknowledging the pressing demand for nursing professionals across Arizona and the nation, NAU Yuma is also rolling out the Accelerated Nursing Program. This groundbreaking endeavor has been made possible through a generous $6.4 million grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The program is poised to substantially curtail the time required to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, enabling aspiring nurses to enter the workforce more swiftly and thereby assisting in addressing the state's critical nursing shortage. Through this accelerated pathway, NAU Yuma firmly underscores its dedication to bolstering essential healthcare services in the local community.

NAU Yuma remains unswerving in its commitment to students' mental health and overall well-being. The university continues to provide robust mental health resources and support services, equipping students to effectively manage academic pressures and maintain a harmonious work-life balance. Additionally, NAU Yuma has cultivated an all-embracing campus environment, celebrating the diversity of its student body and fostering an atmosphere of belonging for every individual.

With a resolute focus on equipping students for a swiftly evolving job landscape, NAU Yuma's Mechanical Engineering Program furnishes graduates with leading-edge skills and knowledge. The institution lays strong emphasis on the enduring importance of continuous learning, granting students access to cutting-edge technologies and industry-relevant training, thereby bestowing them with a competitive advantage in their careers.

The introduction of the Mechanical Engineering Program speaks volumes of NAU Yuma's dedication to meeting the distinctive needs of the local community. By offering degree programs that align with the demands of local enterprises and sectors, NAU Yuma ensures that its graduates can remain in the region and actively contribute to its economic progress.

Dr. Michael J. Sabath, Campus Executive Officer Associate Vice President at NAU Yuma, enthusiastically speaks about the new programs and the university's commitment to its students and the community: "As we embark on this new era at NAU Yuma, we are dedicated to providing our students with optimal avenues for success. The Mechanical Engineering Program and the Accelerated Nursing Program represent just the initial steps in our ongoing efforts to address the challenges faced by our students and the Yuma community. We eagerly await the arrival of the next generation of Lumberjacks and remain steadfast in our support to help them realize their full potential."

Dr. Sabath adds that NAU Yuma will continue to act as a catalyst for social and economic advancement in the State of Arizona.

For comprehensive information about NAU Yuma and its program offerings, please visit www.nau.edu/yuma

About NAU Yuma

NAU Yuma, designated as a Branch Campus of Northern Arizona University by the Arizona Board of Regents, has been consistently delivering academic excellence to primarily Hispanic, first-generation students in the U.S.-Mexican border region for over three decades. With its exceptional undergraduate and graduate programs, the university reaffirms its dedication to the local community while fostering progress and opportunities in the region.