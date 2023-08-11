GoMacro® Partnership Benefits Wildlife Conservation for Fourth Consecutive Year

VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoMacro®, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to partner with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for the fourth year in a row. Born from a family’s passion for Kenya and its wilderness, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust was established in 1977 as a pioneering conservation organization dedicated to protecting Africa’s wildlife and preserving habitats for the future of all wild species. Best known for their Orphans’ Project, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust not only operates the most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in the world, but also embraces all measures that complement the conservation, preservation, and protection of wildlife. Annually, a portion of net proceeds from Smooth Sanctuary MacroBars® sold throughout the month of August will be donated to the Kenya-based nonprofit organization.

“Partnering with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is one more way we live out our company principles to ‘Tread Lightly’ and ‘Give Back,’” says Jola Sonkin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMacro. “Their holistic approach to providing both protection to animals and conservation of key habitats is aligned with our mission to have a positive impact on the planet.”

In addition to supporting the nonprofit's efforts with the annual Give Back Bar®, GoMacro has also “adopted” a young elephant named Dololo through the Orphans’ Project. Dololo was rescued by the trust just outside Kenya’s Tsavo East National Park after receiving a report of a calf submerged in a dam overnight with only his trunk raised for breath. Thanks to the nonprofit, and with donations from supporters like GoMacro, the orphaned elephant is receiving the medical care, nourishment, and enrichment he needs to eventually return to a wild herd.

“As a family-founded company, we’re proud to support a family-founded organization leading the effort in protecting the unique wildlife and environment of East Africa. We’re excited to continue our partnership with an organization that has international impact,” says Sonkin.

In addition to the Smooth Sanctuary MacroBar, GoMacro offers three other Give Back Bars —Everlasting Joy®, Protein Replenishment®, and Sunny Uplift®— benefiting nonprofits Feeding San Diego, Solutions for Change, Farm Sanctuary, and the Keep A Breast Foundation during dedicated times of each year.

The Double Chocolate + Peanut Butter Chips MacroBar is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, Amazon, and gomacro.com.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their mission is to spread awareness for a balanced, plant-based lifestyle with products that make a positive impact on the planet. The GoMacro facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, and all MacroBars® are made with high-quality, sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients to help you have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit. Follow @gomacro on socials and learn more at www.gomacro.com.