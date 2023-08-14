Promega and BTC Institute D.O.O.R.S Scholarship Recognizes STEM Students from Underrepresented Backgrounds

The D.O.O.R.S. Scholarship recognizes and empowers students from underrepresented backgrounds with a $5,000 scholarship and mentorship from established scientists in the biotechnology industry.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten undergraduate students will receive scholarships worth up to $5,000 and mentorship from established scientists in the biotechnology industry. The Diversification Of Our Research Scientists (D.O.O.R.S.) Scholarship aims to recognize and empower students from underrepresented backgrounds who are pursuing a biotechnology-related major. The scholarship is offered by Promega Corporation and the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute (BTC Institute).

Honoring Underrepresented Students

D.O.O.R.S. Scholarship recipients will receive $5,000 that can be used toward fees, books, supplies and equipment required for their scientific courses. In addition, each student will be paired with a mentor from Promega for one-to-one development and group sessions focused on building career skills such as science writing, presentations, and conflict resolution. At the end of the school year, scholarship recipients are invited to visit the Promega campus in Madison, WI to present their research, meet with their mentors and scientists from Promega and BTC Institute, and tour Kornberg Center, the company’s research and development facility.

The D.O.O.R.S. Program has recognized 30 students since its launch in 2020. Past D.O.O.R.S. Scholars have continued their work in science in graduate programs, medical school and careers throughout the biotechnology industry.

Scholarship Eligibility

Applications are open to undergraduate students from underrepresented backgrounds pursuing a biotechnology-related major. The application requires a personal statement, a summary of the student’s contribution to a biomedical research project, and a recommendation from a professor, instructor or lab administrator at their college or university.

Applications are open now and will be accepted until September 29. Apply at www.btci.org/about/d-o-o-r-s-program

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at www.promega.com.

About BTC Institute

The BTC Institute is a not-for-profit organization operated exclusively for educational, scientific and cultural purposes. Learn more about its K–12 programs, scientific course offerings, and annual educational forums and symposia at www.btci.org