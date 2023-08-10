Molina Healthcare of Virginia partners with Mae Health to provide members access to a pregnancy and postpartum support digital platform and doulas.

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of Virginia (“Molina”) announced a new partnership with digital health platform Mae Health (“Mae”) to serve the maternal health needs of pregnant and postpartum Molina members.

Throughout all stages of pregnancy, the digital platform provides early and continuous engagement for expectant and new mothers, including symptom tracking, real-time issue escalation support, and culturally resonant pregnancy education, all with the goal of reducing maternal health disparities for women of color. Mae is a member benefit available to all expectant Molina members at no cost.

“We are proud to provide our expecting mothers with greater access to the resources they need before and after delivery,” said Darrin Johnson, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Virginia. “Our state exceeds national averages for infant mortality and preterm births, and Molina is committed to improving health outcomes for mothers and their children throughout the commonwealth.”

The partnership also connects Molina members with virtual and community-based doulas who can provide birth education, emotional support and advocacy, lactation support, and healing. Over 70% of Mae users have initiated a relationship with a doula through the platform. Data from mothers using Mae’s services show a meaningful reduction in cesarean and preterm births.

“We are thrilled to partner with Molina as they provide enhanced perinatal resources to their members across Virginia,” said Alisha Lalani, head of growth at Mae. “This partnership will allow us to address disparities in maternal health outcomes and the specific clinical and social needs of mothers in a culturally congruent way.”

Molina members who would like information about how to access Mae Health services can contact Molina Member Services at 1-866-472-4585 (TTY 711).

About Molina Healthcare of Virginia

Molina Healthcare of Virginia has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2017. The Company serves members through Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace programs throughout Virginia. Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 125), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of June 30, 2023, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.