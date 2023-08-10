Imperative Care Unveils New Structure to Elevate Care for Patients with Vascular Diseases

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, Inc., a medical technology company elevating care for people affected by stroke and other ischemic diseases, today announced a new organizational structure designed to accelerate the company’s growth across its businesses.

Imperative Care was co-founded in 2016 by Fred Khosravi, serial entrepreneur and managing partner at medical incubator Incept, LLC, and Dr. Nick Hopkins, one of the pioneers of neuroendovascular surgery. The company was founded with a singular focus on transforming stroke care from detection through recovery and making better treatment available to more patients. This focus has since expanded to develop treatments for other devastating ischemic diseases, such as pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular disease.

Imperative Care is now the parent company of four businesses that share a common purpose to bring more care to more people affected by stroke and other ischemic diseases. These include:

Imperative Care Stroke , a business unit focused on bringing life-saving interventional treatments to patients with ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke for the best chance of a full recovery.

Imperative Care Vascular (formerly TRUVIC Medical, which was acquired by Imperative Care in 2021), a business unit advancing innovative treatments for people suffering from devastating vascular diseases, including pulmonary embolism.

Kandu Health, a digital health company aiming to change the course of stroke recovery and post-acute care through remote support.

, a digital health company aiming to change the course of stroke recovery and post-acute care through remote support. Telos Health, a business unit using robotics and automation to optimize vascular intervention with the goal of making life-saving stroke and vascular thrombectomies accessible to more people.

“Our vision for Imperative Care has always been to bring forward clinically meaningful innovations that are inspired and shaped by physicians and unmet clinical needs impacting patient care,” said Fred Khosravi, Chairman and CEO of Imperative Care.

“We believe that the patient is the only constant in the chain of care from detection through treatment and recovery. Through connected innovation, we can look holistically at what the patient needs across the full continuum of care and achieve something meaningful for patients and their families,” Khosravi said.

Imperative Care’s Stroke business has become a market leader over the past three years. More than 30,000 patients have been treated with Imperative Care Stroke products to date, and the company’s Zoom™ Stroke Solution is one of the most complete stroke treatment solutions available today. By innovating every part of the ischemic stroke procedure – from access through clot capture – these products are designed to simplify procedures and improve outcomes, with the goal of allowing physicians to achieve complete clot removal and full reperfusion of the target vessel within 10 minutes.

Imperative Care’s Vascular business currently has two FDA-cleared products, the Symphony Thrombectomy System for venous applications and the Prodigy Thrombectomy System for peripheral arterial applications, which are designed to remove a wide range of clots in the peripheral arteries and veins. Prodigy is commercially available at select hospitals in the U.S. and Symphony’s targeted launch will be initiated in the coming months.

Making stroke and vascular thrombectomy more universally accessible, immediate, and predictably effective is one of the greatest medical challenges of our lifetime. Telos Health expects to dramatically expand access to thrombectomy care, with the goal of dramatically improving treatment speed, procedural consistency and outcomes.

Kandu Health, which announced its formation as an independent company earlier this year, is a majority owned business of Imperative Care. Through its digital health platform, Kandu Health offers remote clinical support to stroke survivors in the first 90 days following a stroke. This support is tailored to each participant based on their individual needs and provided through licensed healthcare providers.

“The advent of thrombectomy over the last few decades has brought one of the most powerful treatments in medicine to patients. But this incredible success has also resulted in a fragmented approach to acute stroke, with many companies focused on different approaches to clot removal,” said Imperative Care co-founder L. Nelson “Nick” Hopkins, M.D., who is also founder and chief scientific officer of the Jacobs Institute. “From its inception, Imperative Care has taken a unique approach from detection all the way through to treatment and post-acute care, with a focus on enabling a better recovery for survivors – holistically focusing on the patient rather than the disease alone.”

“Through our businesses and development programs, we are building a portfolio of connected innovations that tangibly elevate care for patients, resulting in durable growth into the back half of this decade, and for decades to come," said Matthew Garrett, Chief Financial Officer at Imperative Care. “Every day, this purpose-built company is one step closer to making this vision a reality.”

About Imperative Care Stroke

Imperative Care Stroke is a medical technology company focused on developing the next generation of innovative solutions to address the vast and urgent needs in stroke. The company has four FDA 510(k) cleared product platforms, as well as an expansive stroke technology development pipeline. Visit https://imperativecare.com/stroke to learn more, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Imperative Vascular

Imperative Vascular, formerly TRUVIC Medical, is advancing innovative treatments to help physicians restore blood flow more effectively in patients suffering from vascular diseases, such as peripheral vascular disease and pulmonary embolism. The company has two FDA 510(k) cleared thrombectomy systems and a pipeline of products in development. Visit https://imperativecare.com/vascular to learn more, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Kandu Health, Inc.

Kandu Health is a digital health company designed for and by people recovering from stroke. Kandu Health develops integrated solutions that aid in the stroke recovery process for stroke survivors, their providers, and care partners. Kandu Health is based in Campbell, Calif. Visit https://kanduhealth.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Telos Health

Telos Health has a mission to make life-saving stroke treatments accessible to all and improve mechanical thrombectomy outcomes. Telos Health is based in Campbell, Calif. Visit https://www.teloshealth.com/ to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company researching and developing connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. The company has four businesses focused on addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to make an impact across the entire patient journey and make more care available to more people. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. For more information, visit https://imperativecare.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.