CORRECTING and REPLACING Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest Opens Farm for Annual Family Fun Tradition

JORDAN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Named the 2023 “Best Apple Orchard'' in Minnesota, guests of Minnesota Harvest can enjoy family fun for only $15 per person, and children under two years old gain free admission.

The updated release reads:

FERGUSON’S MINNESOTA HARVEST OPENS FARM FOR ANNUAL FAMILY FUN TRADITION

Award-Winning Fall Destination Attracts Locals and Tourists with Immersive Fall Festivities

Move over pumpkin spice lattes, the new unofficial start of fall begins with the opening of Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest, an award-winning fall destination full of immersive autumn festivities for the whole family. Less than half an hour south of the Twin Cities, the family-owned farm opens its gates with the return of popular traditions including apple picking, a legendary Corn Maze, the thrilling Cow Train, and sensational new attractions such as the Cider Barn for adults, the Slippery Slope slides and an expanded Play Village for children.

“As a second-generation family-owned orchard we've been honored to be part of countless family stories, ingrained in the rich history of our orchard,” said Andy Ferguson, Co-Owner of Ferguson’s. “Whether it's apple-picking, wagon rides, or simply savoring the simple joys of being together, we welcome all people to our family farm to experience the joy of the fall season one apple and one tradition at a time.”

Named the 2023 “Best Apple Orchard'' in Minnesota, guests of Minnesota Harvest can enjoy family fun for only $15 per person, and children under two years old gain free admission. This one-time purchase includes a season pass allowing for unlimited daily entry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the season from August 19 to November 5. Tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and seniors are $13 per person. Online ticket purchases are required to expedite entry, www.minnesotaharvest.net.

Indulge in Delectable Fall Eats at the Country Store

Embark on a flavorful adventure at the quaint Country Store. Savor freshly made caramel apples, irresistible pies and pastries, and the iconic apple cider donuts. The Country Store is home to Harvest Bistro, an all-new culinary experience offering an array of options including the famous Ferguson Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork and apple slices, chicken salad sandwiches, 10-inch chili dogs, and more. A visit to the country store isn’t complete without shopping the wide selection of local gifts, crafts and products – and of course, apples!

Agritourism

As a leader in the national agritourism industry, Ferguson’s takes great pride in being a family-owned farm that helps locals and tourists alike learn about the origins of their food and how locally-produced foods make it to their kitchen tables. Through immersive on-farm activities such as apple and pumpkin picking, or getting up close and personal with real farm animals including goats, sheep, pigs and chickens, visitors experience a slice of life that is growing less common in our non-stop, digital screen-filled day. Led by authenticity and integrity, Ferguson’s connects people with the land and provides visitors with a farm experience that becomes an annual tradition for the whole family.

Snapshot of Minnesota Harvest Attractions – photos and b-roll available here

Apple Cannons (weekends only)

Apple Picking

Barnyard Basketball

caBARNa Rentals – farm-themed cabanas for children’s parties

Cider Barn – hard cider and beer bar for adults (weekends only)

Corn Maze

Corn Pit

Cow Train

Caramel Apple Shoppe – watch them being made!

Duck Races

Farm Animals

Gem Mining

Harvest Bistro

Harvest Plaza – fall decor and live music

Pedal Tractors

Pumpkin Jumping Pads

Pumpkin Patch

Slippery Slope Dual 40’ Slides

Spinning Apple Ride

Straw Bale Pyramid

Sunflower Stroll

Vine Bar on the Patio

Wagon Rides

About Ferguson’s Orchards

Ferguson’s Orchards is the Midwest’s premier fall “agritourism” destination and one of the region’s largest commercial apple growers between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan with 400,000 apple trees. Family-owned and family-farmed, Ferguson’s has four locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, offering best-in-class apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides, and authentic farm-to-table culinary experiences, among other attractions. The Fergusons believe that knowing your farmer and seeing where your food comes from is key to a happy, healthy life and sense of community. Over the years, Ferguson’s has received many awards, including Best Apple Orchard, Best Corn Maze, and Best Family Entertainment Business. To learn more, visit www.fergusonsorchard.com.