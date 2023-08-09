Mantra Health Expands Suite of Mental Health Services in Partnership with Charlie Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mantra Health, the clinically-informed digital mental health provider for higher education, today announced an innovative new partnership with Charlie Health, the nation’s leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for teens and young adults. Mantra Health will add Charlie Health’s industry-leading virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) to its suite of mental health services, further expanding the levels of care available to students.

“Lack of access to IOP is a major cause of drop-out for students across the country who need a higher level of care,” said Matt Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Mantra Health. “Our partnership with Charlie Health expands Mantra Health’s care continuum to solve this vexing problem for our patients and university partners alike. We’re going a step further by closing the care loop for our university partners through Mantra Health’s collaboration software, which will ultimately improve retention of students referred to IOP from our university partners.”

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Mantra Health will be able to seamlessly connect college and university students who require a higher level of mental healthcare to Charlie Health's accessible, evidence-based treatment program. The 9-12 week-long virtual IOP consists of multiple weekly sessions of facilitated peer groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. The program is designed to be comprehensive yet flexible, allowing high-acuity patients to attend treatment remotely while maintaining their regular schedules. Charlie Health’s solution boasts significantly higher attendance rates than in-person sessions (91% vs. 65%), which has resulted in patients reporting fewer depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, and self-harm at discharge.

"Charlie Health's collaboration with Mantra comes at a time when the mental health of young people is of the utmost concern," said Carter Barnhart, co-founder and CEO of Charlie Health. "We're hopeful that our data-backed virtual solution will empower students who are facing mental health challenges during this pivotal time to seek out the level of care they need to be successful at school and beyond.”

If a student is deemed appropriate for IOP, they can be referred to Charlie Health via Mantra Health’s Collaboration Portal. This referral can be made by the institution’s clinicians or Mantra Health clinicians and care navigators. The treatment progress will then be securely tracked and reported to ensure outcomes transparency. Currently, Charlie Health operates in 25 states, including California, New York, Texas, Colorado, and Montana, and is actively expanding. The company proudly works with the nation’s leading health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Cigna, BlueCross BlueShield, and Optum, among others.

This partnership, coupled with the recent announcement of Mantra Health’s Whole Campus Care solution, which includes DBT-informed wellness content and coaching as well as peer-to-peer support through Togetherall, will further advance Mantra Health’s mission to bring more accessible, high-quality care to students across the country.

About Mantra Health

Mantra Health is an award-winning digital mental health provider for colleges and universities. On a mission to make evidence-based mental health care more accessible to students, Mantra Health partners with higher education institutions to provide undergraduate and graduate students with virtual therapy, psychiatry, crisis care, on-demand emotional support, peer-to-peer support, and wellness content. Through augmenting high-quality, evidence-based clinical services with seamless campus integration, Mantra Health aims to provide digital and clinical services to 40 million young adults. The company was named a Rising Star by the 2022 UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards in Mental & Behavioral Health. Mantra Health solutions have been deployed across more than 100 college and university campuses, including Penn State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Miami Dade College, and Cornell University, serving more than 800,000 students. To learn more about Mantra Health, visit mantrahealth.com.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health is transforming the treatment landscape for teens and young adults with complex and acute mental health challenges by offering a level of care in between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Since its founding in 2020, Charlie Health has established itself as the leading provider of virtual intensive outpatient programs (IOP) across 25 states. The company's evidence-based treatment program is tailored to teens and young adults most at risk for mental health crises. The 10-12 week-long program includes multiple sessions a week of facilitated peer groups, and individual and family therapy. To learn more about Charlie Health, visit charliehealth.com.