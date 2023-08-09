Opterus Helps Pet Supplies Plus Manage Expansion and Franchising

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opterus, the leading provider of cost-effective, cloud store communications and task management solutions to some of the world’s largest retailers, today announced the successful use of its OPSCENTER solution with Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America. With OPSCENTER, the decade-long customer was able to navigate successful growth and expansion through acquisitions and franchising. They have since improved store communication and streamlined task management processes while introducing new franchise owners, stores and employees.

Before its partnership with Opterus in 2013, Pet Supplies Plus leveraged a self-created and self-hosted depository to run internal communications processes. As a result of challenges arising from ongoing labor shortages, the retailer looked to improve its communication processes in a way that would benefit both store owners and employees. Since then, Pet Supplies Plus has continued work with Opterus to increase the functionality of store communication and task management to more than 690 locations, two-thirds of which are franchised.

Once a franchise agreement is signed with a new owner, one of the first systems that the owner receives access to is OPSCENTER. Right away, owners have access to more than 300 standard operating procedures and other documents that help familiarize them with systems and processes. That immediacy leads to the quicker understanding of and adjustment to Pet Supplies Plus operations.

“Opterus has been a great partner as our brand continues to evolve and grow,” said Kelly Mason, manager of store communication, process and neighbor services, Pet Supplies Plus. “OPSCENTER’s dedicated dashboards have helped facilitate smooth onboarding processes and business intelligence for continued success as we manage live animal care, hiring, private brand support, a rewards program and more.”

In addition to the dedicated dashboard, Opterus’ OPSCENTER mobile app allows employees to instantly access important standard operating procedures on the sales floor. Through this functionality, employees can create and display tasks, manage orders, send messages and search for documents. By being that day-to-day resource, Opterus has become the key component for onboarding new and existing employees, allowing staff to quickly learn the overall processes of central business operations.

“It has been a joy to work with and service Pet Supplies Plus for the past decade,” said Gary Stonell, SVP, sales and operations, Opterus. “The retailer has done a successful job navigating all aspects of the ever-changing retail landscape, and it has been a privilege to work alongside the company. We look forward to continued collaboration as it looks to further retail growth and operational excellence.”

To learn more, visit opterus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 690 locations in 41 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services.

Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the eighth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Opterus Inc.

Opterus Inc. is a leading global provider of a cost-effective, easy-to-implement store information and execution management solution that increases productivity and improves retail enterprise communications. Opterus’ OPSCENTER software is an on-demand, web-based retail portal designed to communicate corporate policy and day-to-day objectives between corporate office and store locations. Deployed in over 45 countries in 30 different languages, the solution is specifically designed for retail operations, and provides store personnel with clear, concise and timely direction, along with the proper tools to best do their jobs to support corporate initiatives. Opterus is based in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit opterus.com.