Global Collagen Markets, 2023-2030 with 2022 as the Base Year - Collagen Demand Surges in Bone and Joint Health Conditions, Beauty Industry Embraces Antiaging Products - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The study analyzes growth drivers and restraints and identifies emerging growth opportunities. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

This research service provides insight into the global collagen market. It discusses volume and revenue projections until 2030 and the latest market trends. The study analyzes the market by Type (undenatured type I collagen, undenatured type II collagen, and collagen peptides); Application (food and beverages; dietary supplements; personal care and cosmetics; nutricosmetics; pet care/animal care; and pharmaceuticals); and Region.

In terms of application, the dietary supplements segment holds the largest share of the global collagen market. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global collagen market in 2022, followed by North America.

The expanding patient pool suffering from bone and joint health conditions will drive demand for collagen, already evident among old as well as young consumers looking for preventive healthcare. In the beauty industry, growing demand for antiaging products will drive collagen penetration, especially collagen peptides.

As consumer awareness of the health benefits of collagen expands, ingredient manufacturers will continue to invest in R&D and clinical trials to establish new health claims and support existing claims.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities' increased emphasis on the daily intake of essential bone and joint health ingredients and the growing social media drive on the importance of general well-being will boost demand for collagen.

Growth Opportunity Universe

R&D Focusing on Collagen to Offer Gut, Immune, Cognitive, and Other Health Benefits

Exploring Ingredient Combinations to Drive Product Innovation

Evaluating Alternative Collagen Sources

Examining Innovative Supplement Formats

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Collagen Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Undenatured Type I Collagen

Segmentation - Undenatured Type II Collagen

Segmentation - Collagen Peptides

Segmentation - Region

Definitions by Collagen Type

Definitions by Application

Forecast Assumptions

Key Competitors

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Google Trends for Various Collagen Sources

Vegan Collagen Google Trends

Vegetarian/Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight

Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight

Vegan Collagen Producers - Competitive Landscape

Pricing Trends

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific

Volume Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Undenatured Type I Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem

Undenatured Type II Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem

Collagen Peptides - Competitive Ecosystem

Global Competitive Benchmarking - 2022

Recent Market Activities (New Product Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Partnerships and Expansions), 2020-2023

Key Collagen Finished Product Launches - 2021-2023

Spotlight on Health Benefits and Current and Potential Health Benefits

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type I Collagen

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Source

Volume Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Source and Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type II Collagen

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Source

Volume Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Source

Forecast Analysis by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen Peptides

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Source

Volume Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Source

Forecast Analysis by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

