Increasing Interoperability and Reducing Response Times in Tennessee, Hamilton County 911 Selects CentralSquare Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD) Software

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced today the expansion of CentralSquare Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD) to Hamilton County, Tennessee’s 911 Emergency Communications District (ECD). Hamilton County 911 will leverage Unify to increase collaboration between connected public safety agencies and accelerate response times in the region, making first responders more accessible to our communities and enhancing the safety of our citizens. This addition marks CentralSquare’s first Unify customer in Tennessee.

“Effectively communicating with neighboring agencies is key to saving time, saving lives, and keeping our PSAP professionals off the phone so they can take and dispatch 911 calls. With Unify, our dispatchers will have the ability to seamlessly share data with other agencies, reducing response times and driving efficiencies,” said Jeff Carney, Executive Director at Hamilton County 911. “We are the first to adopt Unify in Tennessee, and we are eager to welcome more agencies into the network so that we can positively impact our first responders and civilians.”

Hamilton County 911 is a longtime CentralSquare customer, deploying CAD Enterprise and 911 call handling solutions. They will now implement Unify and stand up the Tennessee network, anticipating additional agencies will join this year.

“Emergencies span borders, and often, CAD systems do not. Our Unify solution is CAD agnostic, creating a truly interoperable network that connects public safety agencies to one another,” shared Scott Panacek, Product Manager of Unify at CentralSquare Technologies. “There is an influx in population throughout Tennessee, and creating a network of public safety agencies is crucial to keeping civilians safe. Hamilton County has not only been a longstanding partner to CentralSquare, but also forward thinking in how they equip their teams with the latest technologies to ultimately benefit the community they serve.”

CentralSquare has also recently announced that South Florida and Virginia are establishing Unify networks in their regions.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.