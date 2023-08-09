Nation’s Largest Boutique Yoga Brand YogaSix Surpasses 600 Signed Franchise Agreements

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix, the nation’s largest boutique yoga brand dedicated to providing accessible and transformative yoga experiences, has officially exceeded more than 600 signed franchise agreements, bolstering the brand’s presence throughout the United States with the concept that creates a full sensory experience accessible to all fitness levels.

YogaSix has experienced unprecedented growth over the last several years with a significant consumer demand for health and fitness that addresses the mind-body connection, following the heightened awareness of mental health benefits of fitness and the importance of maintaining your wellbeing. Expansion in key markets such as Alexandria, VA; Los Angeles, CA; Boston, MA; and Long Island, NY will help to fuel the brand’s world-class yoga experience that includes six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow.

The brand has also received several accolades this year from Entrepreneur magazine, known as the industry standard when it comes to franchise rankings. YogaSix debuted on Entrepreneur’s 2023 Franchise 500® list, the magazine’s highly sought-after honor in the industry, ranking brands based on unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. The brand was also No. 1 in the yoga category, earning a secondary honor in the 2023 “Best of the Best Franchises” ranking recently announced. YogaSix also appeared on the magazine’s first-ever ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, which identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership.

“It’s been an incredible year of growth and overall prestige for our brand within the fitness and franchise space,” said YogaSix President Lindsay Junk. “Signing more than 600 agreements is a milestone for us that shows mind-body wellness has staying power and truly is more important than ever.”

The rapidly growing franchise brand stands out from other yoga concepts by eliminating the exclusive and intimidating nature that often surrounds yoga, reviving the practice in a modern way that is inclusive, accessible, and empowering. With industry-leading instructors and utilizing modern language, YogaSix offers diverse yoga and fitness programming that includes movement and intensity to help customers achieve their fitness goals.

For more information about YogaSix and its franchising opportunities, visit https://www.yogasix.com/franchise.

ABOUT YOGASIX:

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2023, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com to learn more.