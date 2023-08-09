Big Blue Swim School Targets Texas for Franchise Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing swim school franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, is targeting Texas for franchise development. As one of the top global economies, Texas is a strategic next step after Big Blue saw a year of exceptional growth with 29 units sold in 2022. Within Texas, the franchise is focusing on the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio markets.

“Texas has an incredible economy, and with more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, the area is primed for business growth and Big Blue is eager to expand in the market,” says Dennis Campbell, Vice President of Franchise Development. “We have seen significant growth over the past year, and our sights are now set on further expansion in the South, particularly highly populated cities in Texas. Families in Texas spend a lot of time near the water, and we look forward to offering swimming and water safety skills that are key to their children’s development.”

Big Blue, which offers swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years, focuses on creating safe, happy, confident swimmers. With proprietary technology that provides parents with an easy-to-use swim lesson booking experience, Big Blue provided over 750,000 lessons to children last year and is looking to double that number in 2023.

“Providing children swim lessons is an essential job, but at Big Blue we are not only focused on teaching children to swim,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “Our goal is to create safe, happy and confident children both in and out of the water. We are looking for franchise owners who not only share our passion in providing a lifesaving skill but are also interested in working alongside a proven business model like Big Blue.”

With a unique curriculum, professional swim instructors, and comfortable and convenient facilities, Big Blue saw record growth in 2022 by crossing the threshold of selling 50% of its units. In addition, multiple openings far exceeded pre-opening goals.

Big Blue plans to have a minimum of 260 units sold by the end of 2023 and is opening additional locations throughout the U.S., including Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, and Indianapolis. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchise owners to develop in several other key markets nationwide, including Kansas City, Cincinnati, Portland, San Jose, Seattle, New York City, and Long Island. For more information on Big Blue franchising, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.

ABOUT BIG BLUE

Big Blue Swim School is one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, offering best-in-class swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years. The franchise was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong, and with support from Level 5 Capital Partners, now has 25 pools open across 14 states. Big Blue continues to grow through franchising and plans to have a minimum of 260 pools sold by the end of 2023. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its unparalleled consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.