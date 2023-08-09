Albuquerque, New Mexico-Area Rio Rancho Public Schools Demonstrates Commitment to Safety With Evolv Technology Implementation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) has partnered with Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) in New Mexico to bring an added layer of security to the district beginning this school year. Students, faculty and visitors at V. Sue Cleveland High School started experiencing Evolv Express®, an AI-based weapons detection security screening system, when the academic year commenced on August 3. The district plans to add 20-plus Express systems to its schools over the next few years.

According to school officials, safety is RRPS’ top priority, but the district understands that it can’t come at the sake of efficiency. Evolv Express® system’s ability to differentiate commonly carried metal items like cell phones and keys from potential weapons while helping people to pass through at their normal pace was appealing, as was the positive response from other schools’ using Express.

“We thoroughly vetted this technology, going as far as traveling to schools that are comparable in size and design that already have Express in place so we could see the system in use,” said Sal Maniaci, Rio Rancho Public School’s executive director of safety and security. “We’re impressed with the tech’s capabilities and are pleased that it will be an important – yet non-intrusive - part of the safety measures we have in place.”

Evolv is in more than 465 school buildings across 34 states, including 11 of the country’s largest school districts. Express screens hundreds of thousands of students daily.

“We’ve continued to see interest from schools in recent months,” said Neil Sandhoff, Evolv’s vice president of education. “As gun violence – and fear surrounding it – remains a concern for our nation, many educators across the country have found Evolv’s partnership to be a trusted tool that doesn’t distract from learning.”

Evolv-commissioned Gun Violence in America: A Survey on Americans’ Anxiety revealed that three out of four parents have a child(ren) that have anxiety about school shootings, and 54 percent report that their child(ren)’s anxiety has increased in the past three years. The survey also found that three out of four Americans feel safer at places that screen for and do not allow weapons inside.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.