Everstream Analytics Joins the United Nations Global Compact

SAN MARCOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, is pleased to announce it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative, the world’s most prominent corporate sustainability initiative. The UN Global Compact is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of universal sustainability principles. Today’s announcement demonstrates Everstream’s continued commitment to helping shape and advance a sustainable future.

The UN Global Compact is a call for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the UN’s ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The initiative also reflects Everstream’s support of the goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasize collaborative projects to advance the broader development goals of the United Nations. Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact brings together over 17,000 companies in over 160 countries.

“Embracing responsible and sustainable business practices is not just an option but a necessity. Joining the UN Global Compact is a significant milestone in Everstream’s journey to increase resilience and sustainability across even the most complex value chains,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “We provide the world’s most influential organizations with the transparency and insights necessary to manage the convergence of social and environmental risks, demonstrate compliance with due diligence requirements, and navigate the path to net zero. By collaborating with the thousands of companies that are part of the Global Compact, we strive to uphold and advance our social responsibility. Together, we are reshaping risk management strategies to secure a better future amid a rapidly changing social and climate landscape.

Today’s commitment closely follows Everstream’s latest round of Series B funding, which is designated to accelerate global supply chain sustainability. Further, it supports the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting humanitarian and disaster relief efforts through ongoing partnerships with UNICEF, the World Economic Forum, and the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN). In joining this global initiative, Everstream is delivering on its promise to shape a sustainable future while fostering positive social and environmental change.

To learn more about Everstream’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: https://www.everstream.ai/esg-sustainability/

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.