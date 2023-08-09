Totino's Gets Zesty with New Fan-Favorite Pizza Roll Flavor – Orange Chicken

Totino’s™ new Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls™ snacks are filled with chicken in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, all wrapped in the famous golden crust fans know and love. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The snacking collab you’ve been waiting for is here – Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ and gaming collective FaZe Clan Inc. (“FaZe Clan”) are back, this time filling its newest pizza roll with one of the most popular and tangy mealtime favorites – Orange Chicken!

“After our successful Buffalo Chicken launch with FaZe Clan last year, we knew we had to create something extra special next that would not only excite our fans’ taste buds, but also perfectly complement the rush of gaming,” said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino’s. “Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls do just that, and we’re excited for fans to enjoy orange chicken in a whole new way.”

The latest innovation from Totino’s™ creates the ultimate hassle-free snacking combo for snack lovers and gamers to enjoy.

“We are incredibly proud of our second collaboration with Totino’s," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's SVP of Brand Partnerships. "Finding the next flavor to roll out together has been an exciting process and we can’t wait to introduce Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls to our fans in an easy way to enjoy between gaming sessions.”

Totino’s™ Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls™ is rolling out to grocery stores now for a suggested MSRP of $5.99 for a 50-count bag. For more information on the new Totino’s™ Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls™ snacks and all of Totino’s™ offerings, visit Totinos.com and follow Totino’s™ on social at Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST, DraftKings and McDonald’s, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan’s roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major, 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.