Slick Slide, Creator of Revolutionary Slide Technology, Shares Further Intellectual Property Protection Plans

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slick Slide, a pioneering force in the slide industry has pursued a comprehensive strategy involving patents, copyrights, and trademarks across the United States, European Union and the global market. The company has been on a transformative journey with its groundbreaking "Dry Slide Technology," redefining the boundaries of physics and friction commonly associated with recreational slides. This proprietary technology is pivotal in the creation of Slick Slide's designs, setting the brand apart as an industry leader. Because of this, the company has initiated legal proceedings against numerous individuals and entities engaged in designing, producing, selling, or operating imitations of Slick Slide's intellectual property.

"Through relentless dedication and collaboration, our team has brought forth a technological breakthrough that transcends boundaries," said Gary Schmit, Inventor & Founder at Slick Slide. "Our 'Dry Slide Technology' challenges the norms, creating unparalleled experiences that are the epitome of excitement and innovation that we intend to protect."

Years of dedicated effort and substantial financial investment have been poured into the development and refinement of Slick Slide's groundbreaking products. Recognizing the significance of safeguarding their innovation, Slick Slide has undertaken an all-encompassing approach including patents, copyrights, and trademarks among worldwide markets. Currently, the company boasts 8 issued patents, with an additional 17 patents pending. Furthermore, Slick Slide's commitment to innovation remains unwavering, with new patent applications being submitted in tandem with every new breakthrough.

"While imitation may be flattering in some contexts, safeguarding our intellectual property is of paramount importance," added Gary Schmit. "We stand firm in our resolve to protect our technological advancements and ensure that the industry benefits from our genuine innovation."

In early 2023, the company took legal action against several individuals and entities involved in design, production, sale, or operation of imitations of Slick Slide's I.P. The company vows to continue such action against any new imitations that may arise.

Current U.S Litigation includes:

Slick Slide LLC v. Adventure Attraction Associates, Inc.

Slick Slide LLC v. NIIBO LLC

Slick Slide LLC v. Randal Lee

Slick Slide LLC v. William (Bill) Visconti

It is Slick Slide’s understanding that DBA’s “Engineered Play Systems” & Dynamix Play Systems” are associated with the above entities.

Slick Slide LLC v. BA NE Charlotte, LLC

It is Slick Slide’s understanding the DBA “BigAir University City” is associated with the above entity.

Slick Slide LLC v. Dustin Pelletier

It is Slick Slide’s understanding that the DBA “BigAir Greenville” is associated with the above entity.

Slick Slide v. NKDZ DFW, LLC

Slick Slide v. Spacebound Operations, LLC

It is Slick Slide’s understanding that the DBA “Ninja Kidz Park” is associated with the above entity.

Slick Slide LLC v. Edwin L. Reed

It is Slick Slide’s understanding that the above mentioned is associated with the DBA’s “Adventure Park Contractors” & Trampoline Park Guru’s

Slick Slide LLC v. Chad L. Reeves

It is Slick Slide’s understanding that the above mentioned is associated with the DBA “TryJax Construction”

For more information and updates about Slick Slide's innovative technology please visit slickslide.com or contact info@slickslide.com.

