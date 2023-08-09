Excel Dryer Leads the Charge With Upgraded Electrostatic HEPA Filtration in All Hand Dryer Models

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excel Dryer has upgraded to electrostatic HEPA filtration, which is an optional feature for their XLERATOR® hand dryer models and is now available in its newly expanded, surface-mounted, ADA-compliant ThinAir® Hand Dryer product line. ThinAir is a high-efficiency model that includes all the standard enhanced features—including adjustable sound, speed and heat controls—while also protruding less than four inches from the wall to adhere to ADA regulations. ThinAir dries hands in 14 seconds1, operates on 950 watts and helps facilities qualify for several LEED® Credits and WELL® Points.

The upgraded HEPA filtration system uses electrostatically charged media, which allows for increased airflow and attracts particles—including bacteria and viruses—to the filter media, removing them from the air.

“We have always promoted the importance of proper hand hygiene, including thoroughly washing and drying hands, and we will continue to do so. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized and reminded the world of the importance of clean and dry hands,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO at Excel Dryer. “We’re excited to now offer this improved system to all our touchless hand drying solutions.”

Post-pandemic, clean hands are a global focus and the filtration of bacteria and viruses from the air is paramount to help improve the indoor air quality and environment. Excel Dryer’s full line of hand drying solutions with electrostatic HEPA filtration helps facilities accomplish both.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer has been manufacturing and developing hygienic hand drying solutions that are cost effective and sustainable for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer that set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making touchless, economical and renewable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who work with distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.