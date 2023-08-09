Options Chosen as Primary Market Data Provider for GO Markets' Expansion into Asian Markets

Options today announced its selection as the primary market data provider for GO Markets into Asian Markets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Options today announced its selection as the primary market data provider for GO Markets into Asian Markets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of financial technology and global market data solutions, today announced its selection as the primary market data provider for GO Markets into Asian Markets.

The strategic partnership will begin with the provision of Hong Kong Stock Exchange data and the redistribution of derived CFD products (Contracts for Difference), with the vision of replicating this success and extending into markets worldwide.

GO Markets, as a regulated multi-award-winning global financial services provider, has chosen Options as its underlying market data provider due to its advanced risk monitoring capabilities, efficient market data management, and globally leading infrastructure. By leveraging Options' ACTIV normalized data as the primary technology partner, GO Markets aims to enhance its offerings and provide clients with unparalleled insights and opportunities in the region.

“We are delighted to be selected as GO Markets’ primary market data provider for their expansion into the Asian Markets,” said Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options. “Our comprehensive suite of market data solutions and risk management tools will empower GO Markets to elevate their retail brokerage services and deliver real-time, accurate data to their clients. This partnership cements our commitment to enabling firms like GO Markets to thrive in today’s fast-paced financial landscape.”

Soyeb Rangwala, Director of GO Markets, commented on the partnership, “Options’ advanced market data capabilities align perfectly with our vision of providing top-notch services to our clients. Their technology and expertise will strengthen our risk management framework and empower us to expand our presence in the Asian markets, offering a seamless trading experience for our valued clients.”

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where Options’ market data solutions will enable GO Markets’ clients to make informed trading decisions and execute strategies confidently. The redistribution of derived CFD products will provide a layer of diversification and flexibility for traders seeking new opportunities in the region.

As part of the new partnership, the firms are eager to explore opportunities to expand their collaboration into additional markets, starting with Hong Kong and then expanding across markets in South East Asia.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its deployment of real time market data feed from Aquis Stock Exchange and Börse Stuttgart, the deployment of OPRA in Frankfurt FR2 and its expansion of onshore trading infrastructure and colocation services in Taiwan.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About GO Markets (https://www.gomarkets.com)

GO Markets is a regulated award-winning global broker, dedicated to taking their clients’ trading experience further.

GO Markets began in Australia in 2006 as an online provider of CFD trading services. Since then, they have been an industry pioneer, evolving their technology, services and education, in order to provide clients with the best possible trading experience. Widely recognized as Australia's first MT4 broker, they have continually expanded their platform suite to include MT5, cTrader, mobile trading, and a web-based solution. They now offer 1000+ tradeable CFD instruments including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities.

Through its dedication to service, GO Markets has established itself as a leading and trusted global broker.

For more on GO Markets, please visit www.gomarkets.com.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.