New Customer Assistance Program Based On Customer’s Income Now Available

BELLEVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water’s new customer assistance program will provide financial assistance to customers based on their household income.

Illinois American Water has partnered with Dollar Energy to launch the new income-based, discount program. As part of the new program, approved water and/or wastewater customers will receive a monthly discount on their water and/or wastewater bill.

An applicant for the Income-based Discount Program must be a residential customer of Illinois American Water to qualify. Eligible participants can receive a 70 percent discount on their monthly volumetric usage. A customer’s total gross income must be at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Once enrolled, customers will be required to recertify their number of household members and income information on an annual basis to remain enrolled in the program.

For questions about the program, or to apply for the Income-Based Discount Program, customers can call Dollar Energy at 1.888.282.6816 or they can apply directly at the company’s website that includes an income calculator and a link to the application. Website: https://www.dollarenergy.org/need-help/illinois/ilaw-income-based-discount-program/

“This new assistance program will help our residential customers who need financial help the most,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water. “Our goal is to make water and wastewater service affordable to our customers.”

The new income-based discount program is available in addition to Illinois American Water’s Project H2O Help to Others customer assistance program. The Salvation Army is the administering agency of Project H2O Help to Others program.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.