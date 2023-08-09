In Malibu, Ed Freedman’s Stable Road Foundation Teams Up with THERAsurf for Kelly Slater Surf Trunk Giveaway

MALIBU, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When local nonprofit THERAsurf holds its upcoming Summer Benefit surf-themed silent auction to benefit children with special needs, guests will have a chance to take home a truly unique memento—a pair of custom Kelly Slater-designed Apex surf trunks from OuterKnown, the world’s top beachwear outfitter.

Ed Freedman, chairman of Stable Road Foundation, announced the Foundation would donate 100 pairs of the surf trunks, which were designed by Kelly Slater and OuterKnown exclusively for Stable Road and are not available for purchase anywhere. Event guests who bid over $200 at the silent auction will receive a free pair.

“Stable Road Foundation has been a proud partner of THERAsurf for many years now,” said Freedman. “We share their passion for the water and their dedication to providing incredible experiences for kids with special needs. We’re honored to support their Summer Benefit, and we invite our community to support THERAsurf as well.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 12th at Duke’s Malibu. Along with the silent auction, the evening will feature live music, drinks, and food. Tickets are still available via Eventbrite, with all proceeds going to benefit THERAsurf’s upcoming programs.

THERAsurf is a collective of professional surfers and watersports athletes who are dedicated to sharing the magic of the ocean with special needs children. The nonprofit holds regular events in Malibu and around the world, offering free surf experiences to kids with mental and physical challenges.

“THERAsurf is always thankful to be aligned with organizations like Stable Road Foundation that are like minded and making a difference,” said Kevin McCarthy, vice president of THERAsurf. “Please come out and cheer on the kids on August 12th from 9:00am - 2pm at Surfrider Beach Malibu, and join us after for a celebration at Duke’s Malibu from 6pm to 10pm.”

Stable Road Foundation has partnered with THERAsurf on many of the nonprofit’s previous events—most recently last spring’s the 2023 Mexilog Fest. The Foundation, which is committed to “feeling the impact” by working with local organizations to provide educational and recreational opportunities for disadvantaged children, looks forward to continuing its support of THERAsurf for years to come.

To learn more about Stable Road Foundation and its partners, visit https://www.stableroadfoundation.org/.