Movado Group Announces Sponsorship With Jazz at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is proud to serve as a lead sponsor of Jazz at Lincoln Center, continuing its long-standing relationship with the organization and honoring its relationship with Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, Wynton Marsalis. Movado, a brand that is distinguished by the legacy of design innovation and a dedication to the future of time, will sponsor Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2023-24 concert season as the Official Timekeeper of Jazz at Lincoln Center and serve as the lead sponsor for the organization’s annual Big Band Holidays series, featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and guest vocalist Ashley Pezzotti, kicking off in December.

“Movado is proud to collaborate with Jazz at Lincoln Center to commemorate its over two decades-long relationship with jazz musician Wynton Marsalis,” said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO at Movado Group. “We have always supported the arts through ongoing programs and initiatives such as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra which promotes educating and cultivating emerging young artists. We are thrilled to be a lead sponsor, once again, this year.”

From Jazz at Lincoln Center’s first downbeat as a summer concert series at Lincoln Center in 1987, to the fully orchestrated achievement of opening the world’s first venue designed specifically for jazz in 2004, Jazz at Lincoln Center has celebrated this music and these landmarks with an ever-growing audience of jazz fans from around the world. Representing the totality of jazz music, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s mission is carried out through four elements—educational, curatorial, archival, and ceremonial—capturing, in unparalleled scope, the full spectrum of the jazz experience. With the support of Movado, Jazz at Lincoln Center aims to continue to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through its in-person performances, online learning, and social media platforms.

“Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2023-24 season focuses on the concept of community,” stated Wynton Marsalis. “Through its past support of our education initiatives, and now with this new sponsorship of our upcoming season, Movado has remained committed to our mission, and demonstrates the community of jazz.”

Information and tickets to Jazz at Lincoln Center's upcoming performances, family and education programs and more are available at jazz.org.

About MOVADO

Since 1881, Movado has always been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world’s premier watchmakers, with a proud 143-year heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

The brand has been a long-time supporter of the performing arts and other worthy causes and is proud to partner with organizations such as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Public Art Fund, The Studio Museum of Harlem, Derek Jeter’s Turn2 Foundation, BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) and Jewelers For Children.

About Jazz at Lincoln Center

The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for Jazz through performance, education, and advocacy. With the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and guest artists spanning genres and generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center produces thousands of performance, education, and broadcast events each season in its home in New York City (Frederick P. Rose Hall, "The House of Swing") and around the world, for people of all ages. Jazz at Lincoln Center is led by Chairman Clarence Otis, Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, and Executive Director Greg Scholl. Please visit us at jazz.org; follow us on Twitter @jazzdotorg and Facebook; watch live concert webcasts, archival performances, and original programming on video streaming app Jazz Live; and enjoy free content on youtube.com/jazzatlincolncenter.